Ogun @50: Ogun SWAN To Honour Abiodun, Joshua, Olopade, Others

As part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of Ogun State, the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Ogun State chapter, has announced plans to honour Governor Dapo Abiodun, former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua, and several other distinguished individuals and corporate organisations for their contributions to sports development and the growth of the state.

The awards ceremony, which is one of the highlight events of the Ogun @50 celebrations, is aimed at recognising outstanding achievements, long-term commitment, and strategic support for sports and youth development within and outside the state.

According to the organisers, Governor Abiodun is being honoured for his administration’s sustained investment in sports infrastructure, athlete welfare, and the revitalisation of major sporting facilities across Ogun State. Under his leadership, the state has hosted several national and international sporting events, reinforcing its status as a major sports hub in Nigeria.