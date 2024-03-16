Ogun: 41-Day-Old Baby, 268 Minors, Teenagers Defiled in 2023

Ogun State government has disclosed that no fewer than 269 minors, including a 41-day-old baby and teen- agers were defiled between January and December 2023. This was revealed by the Directorate of Women Affairs in the Ogun State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development. According to the data made available to our correspondent by the Ministry’s Director of Women Empowerment, Mrs. Kazzim Won- uola, 52 out of the total number of victims were between the ages of 0 to eight years. Kazzim said the victims were molested by men in their 50s and 60s. She disclosed that 16 among the arrested suspects have been prosecuted for alleged molestation and sentenced to seven years imprisonment. Kazzim noted that lack of forensic evidence to prove many of the rape cases in court posed a greater challenge for many of the victims to get justice in court. According to her, this development discouraged many of the victims to speak out. She, however, said the Ogun State government has embarked on awareness and sensitisation campaign in public schools and mar- kets to encourage parents, guardians and the victims to always report the cases of rape and defilement of minors to the government. She called on the state government to establish a special court to fast-track prosecution of sex offenders and justice for the victims. “In the year under review, we have reported cases of 269 sexual molestation of minors in Ogun State and we have successfully prosecuted 16 offenders, who have been sentenced to seven years imprisonment. “Ordinarily, the likely punishment for these offenders should be life jail term or 14 years, but because most of these cases lacked forensic evidence, it is always a technical knockout at the court. “But we are appealing to the government to set up a designated court for rape to allow the trial to be fast tracked, because of the victims are babies. “But we are yet to figure out the motive behind this dastardly act. Only God knows,” she added.

Reacting, a medical expert at the Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba, Dr. Rotimi Akintunde, blamed the menace on the historical psychotic illness from the molesters. Akintunde argued that it was psychiatric disorder for an adult to molest a minor or teenager, saying no one in their saner mind would have sexual arousal for a minor. He said: “It is a psychiatric order. They must be having pedophilia; it is child abuse and must be severely dealt with. “No matter how much we condemn or prosecute them for what they have done, we need to also reha- bilitate them. “It is not enough to get them arrested and charge them to court; we need to refer them to psychiatric homes for proper rehabilitation.