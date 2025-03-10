Ogun: 40-Year-Old Crushed To Death By Palm Tree

Share

A 40-year-old farmer, Abdullahi Rasaki, was struck to death by a palm tree that fell on him in Bogije Village, Ijebu Igbo.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred around 3:30 pm on Sunday and was reported to the police later that evening by one Gbamila Sunday.

Confirming the tragic incident, the Ogun State Police Command spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, Rasaki and Waheed Abbass had gone to Egbe Semi Jeje, Oke Sopen, to cut palm trees when one accidentally fell on him.

Unfortunately, he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor upon arrival at the hospital, suspecting the heavy tree landed on a part of his body.

The command has extended its condolences to the family of the deceased and urged the public to take necessary precautions while engaging in tree-felling and farming activities to avoid similar tragedies.

She said, “Abdullahi reportedly screamed in pain for help, and neighbours in the vicinity rushed to his aid, where they removed the tree, and immediately took him to General Hospital, Sagamu, for treatment.

“His corpse has been deposited at the hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

“The case is currently under investigation by the Divisional Crime Branch to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.”

