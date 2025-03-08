Ogun 30MW power plant and drive for industrial revolution

Share

On the 12th day of September, 2024, the Ogun State House of Assembly passed a bill seeking to improve electricity generation, transmission and distribution within the state, the bill also seeks to establish an electricity market and key power sector bodies, as well as enforce consumer rights and obligations.

The passage of the bill was made possible with the removal of the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity from the Exclusive Legislative list to the Concurrent Legislative List.

The Ogun State Government under the leadership of Governor Dapo Abiodun through the Ogun State Electricity Regulatory Commission on the 24th day of December, 2024 got the nod of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission to regulate the Electricity market [Generation, Transmission and Distribution] within the state.

The transfer of the regulation of electricity within Ogun State to the Ogun State Electricity Regulatory Commission [OGERC] by the National Electricity Regulatory Commission is in accordance with the amended constitution of Nigeria and the Electricity Act 2023, as amended.

Following the amended constitution of Nigeria and the Electricity Act 2023, as amended, the National Electricity Regulatory Commission said that the Ogun State Government had complied with the conditions precedent in the laws, duly notified the National Electricity Distribution Commission and requested the transfer of regulatory oversight of the intrastate electricity market in Ogun State, all transfers are expected to be completed by June 23, 2025.

In preparation of the Ogun State Government’s expected takeover of electricity regulation in the state, the Ogun State Governor; Prince Dapo Abiodun has inspected the 30 Megawatts Power Plant located in Onijanganjangan, Ewekoro Local Government area of the state.

The independent power plant which is being executed in partnership with a private sector player is a case of a promise made, promise kept by the Prince Dapo Abiodun led administration in Ogun State.

It should be recalled that on assumption of office in 2019, Governor Dapo Abiodun pledged that his administration would begin to implement its Light up Ogun Project in phases.

The Governor during the inspection of work done on the 30 Megawatts power plant noted that the first phase of the project would take care of the electricity needs of Abeokuta metropolis.

While noting that Abeokuta metropolis would require more than 30 Megawatts, Governor Dapo Abiodun noted that the 30 Megawatts is the first phase of a planned one hundred Megawatts generation capacity from the Onijanganjangan location in Ewekoro Local Government area of the state.

The 30 Megawatt power plant which is being constructed by the Ogun State Government to solve issues bothering on power generation, distribution and transmission would be using a dual fired power plant which will allow the plant to be powered either by gas or diesel.

The idea behind using diesel to power the plant is very simple and easy to understand, it is expected that at some point in time, there might be disruption in the supply of gas to the plant and putting the several clients that would be happy to use electricity generated by the Ogun State Electricity Regulatory Commission in the dark is something that the Ogun State Electricity Regulatory Commission will not venture into.

It is expected that with the level of work done at the power plant as at the time of the visit of Governor Dapo Abiodun on Monday,17th of February,2025, soft commissioning will begin using diesel whilst the gas line that is been extended to the plant is completed.

The gas pipeline being extended to the power plant is expected to be completed in the next three to six weeks, Ogun state is really committed to commence the generation, distribution and transmission of Electricity to residents of the state, starting with Abeokuta, the state capital.

The commissioning of the first phase of the 30 Megawatts power plant is expected to be performed by Governor Dapo Abiodun in the next eight weeks

It is inspiring that the power plant is set to be replicated also in Sagamu, Ijebu-Ode and Ado-Odo-Ota local government areas of the state.

With power generation set to become the least of worries for investors, both local and foreign investors are set to continue to pitch their tent in Ogun State.

Before now, the influx of companies into Ogun State isn’t just because of our proximity to Lagos State, issues on land matters have been made simple and easy with the introduction of the Ogun State Land Administration and Revenue Management System [OLARMS].

Once the power plant is commissioned in the next eight weeks, power generated and distributed from the plant will now allow power that is coming from the grid to be sufficient for smaller towns and villages.

Ogun State is now open for business, so, it is a good business case to be able to generate power for business concerns relocating to the state.

Recently, the Ogun State Government under the leadership of Governor Dapo Abiodun secured a 25 Million Dollars Foreign Direct Investment, the investment includes a five Million Dollars British Battery Recycling Plant, an investment which is a first of its kind initiative in Africa.

Also recently, the Ogun State Government was able to sign a 400 Million Dollars investment with the ARISE INTERGRATED INDUSTRIAL PLATFORM, just as several investment opportunities is popping up around the state.

There has been a rise in the number of companies springing up along the Sagamu- Abeokuta expressway, this can only be seen as the trust of investors on what Ogun State has to offer and the recent transfer of the regulation of electricity within Ogun State to the Ogun State Electricity Regulatory Commission [OGERC] by the National Electricity Regulatory Commission is a testament that the Prince Dapo Abiodun led administration in the state is not only talking for the people to hear but is working for the people to see.

So, as the Ogun State Electricity Regulatory Commission is set to commence the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in the state, the first priority of the plant is set to include all government owned institutions, the State Secretariat in Oke-Mosan, the Legislative Quarters, Judges Quarters, the Courts and hospitals would be among several government owned institutions that will now enjoy uninterrupted power supply.

The industrial revolution of Ogun state has surely commenced with the first phase of the 30 megawatts power plant set to be commissioned by Governor Dapo Abiodun in the next eight weeks.

OGUN STATE IS INDEED READY TO HAVE YOU AND YOUR INVESTMENT.

Obasan Oluwafunso works with the Ogun State Ministry of Information and Strategy, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

