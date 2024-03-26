Ogun: 300 Die Of Tuberculosis In 2023

The Institute of Human Virology Nigeria (IHVN), has disclosed that 300 patients died of tuberculosis out of over 6,000 cases recorded in Ogun State in 2023.

The Senior programme officer of IHVN, Ms Florinda Olawusi, disclosed this in Abeokuta, while speaking with journalists, at the 2024 World Tuberculosis Day.

Olawusi expressed concern over a 100 percent rise from 2019, adding that according to data from the IHVN and USAID TB-LON 3 project for Ogun State, 3000 cases were recorded in 2019. She noted that 95 percent of the patients were already placed on treatment.

“Since the inception of TB long 3 project in Ogun state which started in 2019, Ogun state was diagnosing a little over 3,000 cases annually but presently from 2019 till now for example last year in 12 month they were able to diagnose over 6,000 cases which is a huge increment. Its over a 100% increase in the number of cases diagnosed.

“The treatment lasts for six months. So, what that means is that after six months once the duration of the treatment is complete the patient leaves the program. As at last year, we were able to identify 6,000 cases and 95% of them were placed on treatment,” she said.

Responding to questions on number of deaths, he said “Yes, there have been some TB related death in the past year, a little over 300 patients died from TB related causes last year in Ogun state.”

The state programme manager for TB and Leprosy Control, Olusola Taiwo, said “One of the predisposing factors for TB infection is staying in over crowded environment, so people should stay where there is good ventilation, indiscriminate pit, they should try put on their coughing etiquette to prevent the spreading of TB germs.”