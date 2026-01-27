Ogun 2027: Showunmi Declares Interest In Governorship Race

The Convener of The Alternative, Segun Showunmi, has declared his intention to contest the Ogun State Governorship in 2027 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking at a virtual interactive session on Tuesday, Showunmi said his decision was driven by a strong sense of responsibility to the people and a belief that leadership should be anchored in character, patience, and preparedness rather than ambition alone.

The former spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation highlighted his experience in managing political disagreements, building consensus, and prioritising institutional strength over personal interests.

Showunmi said he is ready to tackle challenges in education, health, agriculture, security, and economic development, adding: “I will offer service to the people of the state if elected governor. We need to scale up development, especially in border towns, which Lagos has used as a model.”

He criticised Ogun State for lacking a sustainable development model and noted the massive gap in infrastructure compared to neighbouring Lagos. Showunmi stressed the need to improve transportation, healthcare, agriculture, and security, pledging to modernise the Amotekun Crop and end ritual killings by arresting perpetrators.

When asked about the Yewa region producing the next governor, Showunmi said the zone had failed to utilise its opportunity since 2007, adding that the state cannot afford to wait for a consensus.