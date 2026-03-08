Ogun 2027: Iyabo Obasanjo, Sarafa- Yusuf Challenge Men

The race for the 2027 governorship election in Ogun State is gradually taking shape as two prominent women; Professor Iyabo Obasanjo-Bello and Mrs. Modele Sarafa-Yusuf have openly declared their ambitions, setting the stage for what could become a keen contest for the state’s top political office.

Both aspirants are seeking the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a development that could lead to a competitive primary election within the ruling party ahead of the 2027 polls.

Former Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) journalist, Modele Sarafa-Yusuf, last week formally declared her intention to contest the 2027 governorship election in Ogun State.

Reports indicated that Sarafa-Yusuf made her intention known through an open letter posted on her X handle on Thursday, addressed to party leaders, members, and stakeholders.

In the letter, she explained that her decision followed “deep reflection and wide consultation.”

The Ogun State-born politician noted that she chose to make a public declaration to emphasise responsibility rather than spectacle.

According to her, her aspiration is driven by the need to ensure balanced growth, equity, and continuity in Ogun State, stressing that the state must not only expand but also develop inclusively.

It would be recalled that Sarafa-Yusuf had previously contested for the APC governorship ticket in 2022 but did not secure the party’s nomination.

She accepted the outcome at the time and remained committed to party unity. “Ogun State is blessed, yet we all know that blessings alone do not guarantee progress.

Progress requires deliberate leadership, balance, and trust among our people. It requires continuity. “In 2022, I stepped forward to run for the office of governor. I did not prevail.

However, I did not destabilise the system. I accepted the outcome, preserved relationships, and stayed engaged,” SarafaYusuf stated.

Similarly, Iyabo Obasanjo-Bello, daughter of former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has also formally joined the APC and declared her intention to seek the party’s governorship ticket in Ogun State.

Speaking during a visit to the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, ObasanjoBello said her return to active politics followed sustained appeals from supporters and political associates in Ogun State.

Iyabo Obasanjo expressed confidence that the APC could produce Nigeria’s first elected female governor, noting that no woman has ever been elected governor in the country.

She also referenced ongoing legislative efforts backed by the party to create reserved seats for women in the National Assembly, describing the initiative as a positive signal for women’s political inclusion.

Citing examples from East Africa, particularly Rwanda, she noted that genderbased political reforms there have significantly increased female representation in governance.

With her political experience and strong family name in Nigerian politics, analysts believe Obasanjo-Bello could become a significant factor in the evolving political dynamics of Ogun State.

Beyond the political contest itself, the declarations by the two aspirants highlight the growing role of women in Nigeria’s political space.

Despite increased advocacy for gender inclusion, female representation in elective offices in Nigeria remains relatively low. It would be historic if two or more women eventually go head-to-head for the governorship seat.

However, Nigeria’s political system has not always made the path easy for women aspiring to governorship positions.

As Ogun State moves closer to the 2027 elections, more aspirants are expected to emerge from different political parties.

The contest is likely to revolve around issues such as economic growth, infrastructure development, industrial expansion, youth empowerment, and security.

For now, the early declarations by Obasanjo-Bello and Sarafa-Yusuf signal that the race has begun in earnest, setting the stage for what could become one of the most closely watched governorship contests in the South-West.

With political alignments gradually forming and party structures beginning to mobilise, the coming months will reveal how the aspirants position themselves ahead of what promises to be a defining political contest for Ogun State.