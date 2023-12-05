Ogun 2024 Gateway Games goes digital

It will be a first of its kind as the Games of the 22nd edition of the National Sports Festival gets its apps aiming to revolutionise the overall experience of what will easily pass as the best edition ever. Never before 50 years ago had a mobile application been developed for games. But the 2024 edition, codenamed “Gateway Games” is opening new gates for innovation. It is on the verge of a revolution that will give the attendees, the athletes, organisers and sponsors a new experience with the leverage of state-of-the-art technology.

A mobile app is being developed that will take the Gateway Games beyond the confines of Nigeria, giving the global audience a real-time experience on their mobile phones and computers. According to Abiola Odetola, who is working on digitalizing the Gateway Games, two companies, VerveTree Global Resources and Karpos Creation Limited are working on the development of the cutting-edge app. While making a presentation to the Local Organising Committee at a retreat at the sumptuous facilities of Beyond Limits Football Academy in Ikenne, Odetola remarked that he gained inspiration from experiences at the Qatar 2022 World Cup and organisers of the forthcoming Paris 2024 Olympics. He disclosed that spectators and fans will enjoy real-time access to event schedules, live streaming and athletes’ profiles.