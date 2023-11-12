Ogun: 19-Year-Old Shoe Maker Emerges Champion Of 67kg Hall Of Fame Boxing Bout

A 19-year-old shoemaker, Michael Pascal has emerged as the champion of the 67kg Weight contest in the 15th edition of the monthly Ogun Boxing Hall Of Fame Championship.

Pascal defeated his opponent, Ridwon Odekunle to emerge the winner of the boxing bout.

The bout held on Saturday inside the hall of Alake Sports Complex, Ijeja, Abeokuta, saw Pascal proving too hot for Odekunle to handle, as the referee quickly stopped the fight to prevent further punishment after the opponent suffered from a deep cut in the face.

The highly elated winner speaking to jounalists shortly after the bout, vowed to continue to train harder to actualise his dream of becoming National Champion representing Team-Ogun in the forthcoming 22nd National Sports Festival slated to hold in 2024.

The shoemaker who ventured into boxing five years ago, also wishes to become a world champion in the near future, just like his boxing idol, Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines.

In other bouts decided in the monthly boxing show, Ayomide Ogundare won by unanimous decisions of judges, after overwhelming Abdulsalisu Samod in the 63.5 kg contest, just as Rasak Tairu defeated Jamal Adeniyi with a unanimous decision in the 60 kg fight.

Also in the 57kg contest, Ayobami Kasali outclassed Ifeoluwa Yusuf with a unanimous decision just as Faruq Oshikoya defeated David Kushimo with unanimous decisions in the 51kg fight, while Segun Ojo won by split decisions against Noah Satimo in the 47kg contest.

In the two female bouts decided, highly experienced Damilola Shodipe outclassed Damilola Shobayo with a unanimous decision in the 60kg fight just as Sukura Taiwo beat Abidemi Ife with a unanimous decision in the 46 kg contest.

The monthly boxing show is jointly organised by the Ogun Boxing Hall Of Fame and the State Boxing Association, as part of the preparation of its boxers for the major national competitions and the forthcoming sports festival.