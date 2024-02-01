Ogun: 17-Year Old Boy Rescued From Kidnappers’ Den

The Ogun State Community, Social Orientation and Safety Corps, dubbed So-Safe Corps, has rescued a 17-year-old teenager, Otohu Moses, who was purportedly kidnapped by unidentified kidnappers on Monday, January 29.

It was gathered that the victim’s father, Sunday Iboin reported the incident to the So-Safe Corps on Tuesday, claiming that his son was kidnapped while going to urinate in the back of the house.

His kidnappers, who were presumed to be neighborhood residents, allegedly demanded N1.5 million ransom for his. release .

This was stated in a news release published on Wednesday by the Office of the State Commander of the Corps, Commander Soji Ganzallo, via the Office of the Corps’ Director of Information and Public Relations, Assistant Commander Moruf Yusuf.

The statement partly reads, “On Tuesday, January 30, 2024, one Sunday Iboin came to the Olorunda Post of the corps to report that his son, Otohu Moses, was kidnapped at the Olorunsogo Community, Olorunda in Abeokuta North Local Government Area at about 2215hrs on Monday, January 29, 2024 while he went out to ease himself at the back of the house.

“When Sunday could not see his son return on time, he called his phone number several times and a man picked it and told him in Yoruba language that his son had already been kidnapped.

“The father also said that the suspected kidnappers were asking for the ransom of N1.5m.

“The victim’s father told us that he suspected one of his neighbours to have masterminded the kidnapping.”

The statement disclosed further that “the operational team of the corps strategized, swung into action and then took the war to the alleged suspected kidnappers in the forest, some kilometres away from the point of kidnapping and the boy was rescued unhurt, though, with marks of cane on his body while the three armed kidnappers sighted escaped with one motorcycle.”

“The rescued victim has been transferred to the Nigeria Police Force, Imala Divisional Police Headquarters for further investigation.”