Ogume Grammar School Celebrates 50-Year-Old Anniversary November 28

Ogume Grammar School, Ogume in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State, will be celebrating its 50th anniversary and the launch of N500 million education and infrastructure endowment fund on November 28, 2025.

In a statement made available to the press by the Ogume Grammar School Old Students Association (OGSOSA), the celebrations and the N500 million education infrastructure and endowment fund will be held at the school sports ground with the State Governor, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborewvori and his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, as Guests of Honour.

The statement also added that Rear Admiral Mike O. Onah (retd) would chair the occasion, while His Royal Majesty, Achiame Friday Abaja, the Ukwuata 1 of Umukwuata Kingdom, Ukwuani L.G.A., Delta State, would be the father of the day.