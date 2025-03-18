Ogujimi Pledges To Tap From Experience Of Past AGF

Share

The newly appointed Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Shamseldeen Ogunjimi has said he would collaborate and tap from the wealth of experiences of all former Accountants-General of the Federation to bring the nation’s treasury to a greater height.

Ogunjimi disclosed this while receiving two former Accountants-General of the Federation, John Naiyeju and Ibrahim Dankwambo in his office in Abuja, according to a statement issued by the Director of Press Bawa Mokwa.

Speaking earlier, Ibrahim Dankwambo suggested the upgrading of the Treasury Academy, Orozo owned by the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) to a Degree (University) awarding Institute.

Also, John Naiyeju charged the new Accountant-General to carry along everyone and advised him to make staff welfare his priority.

In a related development, the Accountant-General of the Federation expressed his willingness to work with all professional organisations that will bring positive development to the nation, especially, his professional and Academy colleagues of the doctorate class.

Ogunjimi called on his classmates to come up with ideas and suggestions that would enhance the management of the nation’s treasury which will in turn positively affect the economic development.

In his remarks, the Chairman Forum of Doctorate Students, Ibrahim Aliyu said that they were in Treasury House to congratulate one of their own and assured him of their support towards his successful tenure.

