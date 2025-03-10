Ogujimi Assumes Office As AGF

Share

The newly appointed Account General of the Federation (AGF), Shamseldeen Ogunjimi, on Monday, assumed office at the Treasury House, pledging to strengthen work ethics at the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF).

He said the task ahead is enormous, one that requires every employee to put in his best.

” Therefore, I am here to do everything possible to make sure that the treasury is at the head of all institutions in Nigeria. We can’t be fighting ourselves. We must achieve this together. The spirit of togetherness and oneness is one.

” If I fail, every single one of you here has failed. I am ready to commit myself, my life, to the service of this institution.

” I may not have been who I am today if not for the opportunity provided to me by this service,” Ogunjimi said.

He said that if there was anything disturbing workers at the OAGF in the discharge of their functions, he would not hesitate to attend to them.

Ogunjimi succeeds Oluwatoyin Madein, who retired on Friday as AGf

