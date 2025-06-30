New Telegraph

June 30, 2025
OGSG Reiterates Commitment To Lawful Burial Rites For Monarch

The Ogun State Government said it is committed to upholding strict observance of the rule of law and promoting lawful cultural practices in burial rites for traditional rulers in the state.

The government, in a statement yesterday, said in as much as traditional rulers are expected to abide by the customary norms and traditions to which they belong, there are limitations to such conformity according to the laws of the state.

The government was responding to a lecture delivered recently by Justice P.O. Akinside of the Customary Court of Appeal, Ogun State, who noted that traditional rulers are bound to submit to the customs and burial rites of the traditional institution.

The government statement noted that Justice Akinside’s submission was his personal opinion and has nothing to do with any judicial pronouncement.

The statement said: “The attention of the Ogun State Government has been drawn to media reports and public commentary arising from a lecture recently delivered by Justice P.O. Akinside of the Customary Court of Appeal, Ogun State to the effect that ‘… traditional rulers in Ogun State must submit to the customs and burial rites of the traditional institutions they voluntarily joined.”

