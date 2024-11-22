OGSG Disowns Invitations On Screening Of Next-Of-Kin Of Deceased Pensioners

Share

The Ogun State Government has described as false and misleading a notice attributed to the Bureau of State Pension inviting the next-of-kin of deceased pensioners to undergo a screening process.

A statement by the Permanent Secretary in the Bureau, Mrs. Arinola Adetayo, stated that the notice, purportedly issued by an unnamed individual, was not authorized by the government.

Adetayo noted that the state government had established a clear official procedure for processing pension claims and disbursing benefits to the next-of-kin of deceased pensioners, adding that the process did not require any forms of screening by unknown individuals or third parties.

“The notice circulating on social media does not originate from any government office, department, or Bureau of State Pensions personnel. The Bureau is not in any way associated with, nor endorses the request made in the notices.

