OGSEP: Scholars Call For Environmental Sustainability, Learner Competences At Tasued

Scholars, educationists and experts have called for environmental sustainability and learner competences toward a green transition as a way of improving learning.

The call was made at the Ogun State Sustainability Education Program (OGSEP), which was held recently at the Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ogun State.

In his contribution, a guest speaker at the event, Banji Odeyemi, a learning consultant and a Ph.D researcher at Vrije Universiteit, Bruseel (VUB), said that OGSEP is strategically positioned to foster environmental sustainability and promote learner competences as a powerful driver toward a green transition.

“Sustainability education involves building the knowledge, skills, attitudes, and values necessary to address the major issues threatening people and the planet.

“The project aligns with Nigeria’s national policy agenda on SDGs. Furthermore, it underscores the importance of strategic partnerships and collaborations,” he said. Also speaking, Dr Olagunju Idowu Lateef, stated that partnerships will help educators to perform the task better, saying that partnerships make it easier for teachers to teach important topics like sustainability and help students succeed in a fast-changing world.

In his submission, Ademola Ogunbanjo, President & CEO Oando Clean Energy Limited, said that a sustainable future is one where human development meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs. It requires balancing environmental health, economic viability, and social equity (Plant, People, Prosperity).

Ogunbanjo stated that a sustainable future means the realization of various aspects of the SDGs.

“These technologies will transform how work is done; from optimizing energy use and predicting climate risks to enabling smart cities and automating sustainable supply chains.

“New jobs will emerge and workers will need data literacy, AI ethics, and digital systems design to stay relevant in a tech-enabled green economy,” he said.

He stressed that academia is crucial because it is the cradle of innovation, and that the existing curriculum should be adapted to integrate sustainable development goals.

Prof. Olalekan Elijah Ojedokun from the Institute of Education, Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU) said that transformative society prioritises and implements significant, positive changes to address various social, economic, environmental, or cultural challenges, create a more equitable, sustainable, and resilient society, focuses on sustainability, social justice, economic transformation, and cultural evolution.

“It involves collaboration among governments, organizations, and individuals to drive meaningful change and create a better future,” he stated.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Oluwole Sikiru Banjo said that as Nigeria’s premier institution dedicated to teacher education, and lifelong learning, TASUED remains committed to fostering educational excellence that responds to the pressing global challenges of this time.

Banjo said that the gathering “exemplifies our unwavering dedication to advancing education for sustainable development (ESD)- a core pillar in our national and global pursuit of a resilient, inclusive and sustainable future.”