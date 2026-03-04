New Telegraph

March 4, 2026
Ogoriba Emerges Chair As Otiotio Lauds Diri’s Leadership

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has described the conduct of yesterday’s All Progressives Congress (APC) state congress as the first of its kind in the history of the party’s congresses in the state.

At the congress held at the Gabriel Okara Cultural Centre in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa governor observed that despite the large turnout of delegates, party leaders and members, the exercise was rancour-free, peaceful and successful.

He also noted that it was a clear departure from previous elections of the party that were fraught with conflicts and violence.

Diri expressed gratitude to God, party members, state, and national officials and other stakeholders for the success recorded. He charged the new state executive, which emerged by consensus, to see themselves as torch bearers of the party in the state.

He equally stated that as party executives, their loyalty should primarily be to the party and its leaders at the national and state levels rather than those who nominated them.

