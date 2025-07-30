Ogoniland: Tinubu Appoints Governing Council For Varsity

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the Pro-Chancellor, members of the Governing Council, and principal officers for the newly established Federal University of Environment and Technology, Koroma/Saakpenwa, Ogoni, in Rivers State.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Prof. Don Mon Baridam from the South-South has been named Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, while Prof. Chinedu Mmom, also from the South-South, will serve as the institution’s pioneer Vice-Chancellor.

Baridam is a professor of Management with a focus on Organisational Behaviour and previously taught at the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Mmom, a professor in the Department of Geography and Environmental Management at the same university, also served as Commissioner for Education in Rivers State.

The Governing Council includes Mr. Emmanuel Onoja from the North Central, Mr. Hamid Adekunle from the South West, Prof. Chima Oji from the South East, and Alhaji Abdullahi Magaji Lamda from the North West.

President Tinubu also appointed key administrative officers to support the university’s take-off. Dr. Mpigi Monday Douglas from the South-South has been named Registrar, Zoryii Josco Nwaimanie from the North Central will serve as Bursar, while Dr. Saghanen Ntogo G. B. from the South-South will assume the role of University Librarian.

The university is scheduled to admit its first cohort of students in September 2025. President Tinubu signed the bill establishing the institution into law on February 3, 2025.