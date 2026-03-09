Ogoniland Mangrove Wetland Gets Global Recognition As Ramsar Site

The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has announced that the Ogoniland mangrove wetland has been officially designated as a Ramsar Site of International Importance by the Secretariat of the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands.

The designation recognises the ecological significance of the Ogoni mangrove ecosystem and highlights ongoing efforts by HYPREP to restore oil-degraded mangrove forests in the area.

In a statement signed by the Project Coordinator of HYPREP, Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey, the recognition was described as a major milestone for environmental restoration efforts in Ogoniland.

According to the statement, the wetlands cover more than 31,700 hectares of mangrove ecosystems, including islands, tidal creeks, mudflats and mangrove forests that support diverse biodiversity such as fin fish, shellfish, crustaceans, crocodiles, turtles and the endangered grey parrot.

The wetland also provides critical ecosystem services, including fisheries production, flood regulation, water purification and carbon storage, while supporting the livelihoods and cultural practices of local communities.

HYPREP noted that the international recognition could also promote ecotourism and attract greater global attention to the environmental restoration efforts in the region.

“The process leading to the designation began in 2024, when HYPREP submitted a memorandum to the National Council on Environment seeking support to list the Ogoni wetlands as a Ramsar site. Following the council’s approval, the Minister of Environment and Chairman of HYPREP’s Governing Council, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, formally wrote to the Ramsar Convention Secretariat requesting the designation.

“After assessing the ecological significance of the wetland, the Ramsar Convention Secretariat approved the request, officially recognising the site as a wetland of global importance.”

HYPREP explained that the designation fulfils a key recommendation contained in the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Environmental Assessment Report on Ogoniland, marking another step in the implementation of the report’s recommendations.

The agency said the recognition underscores the Federal Government’s commitment to the long-term restoration and protection of the Ogoni environment.

HYPREP also reiterated its commitment to the ongoing cleanup of Ogoniland through the remediation and restoration of oil-damaged land, shorelines and mangrove areas.

The agency called on stakeholders and members of the public to support efforts aimed at sustaining progress in the Ogoni cleanup as it prepares to introduce a comprehensive and sustainable management plan for the mangrove wetland.