Ogoniland: HYPREP’s Project Contributes To Nat’l Peace, Devt – Zabbey

The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) is making significant contributions to national peace and development through its various projects in Ogoniland.

The HYPREP Project Coordinator, Professor Nenibarini Zabbey, disclosed this at a two-day training on Mechanism for Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and Other Peacebuilding Techniques for Community Leaders in Ogoni held in Port Harcourt.

He highlighted the project’s efforts in environmental restoration, potable water provision, livelihood restoration, and public health interventions.

Zabbey explained that by improving the living conditions in communities and creating new opportunities for young people, HYPREP is reducing the social pressure that often fuels conflict, stating that the Project is proud of this service to the Ogoni people and the nation.

Describing traditional leaders and stakeholders as peacebuilders and guardians of community harmony, the PC maintained that the workshop will strengthen their capacities and reinforce the Ogoni Dialogue Process, which HYPREP continues to support in line with its mandate on peacebuilding.

He added that HYPREP is actively promoting ADR alongside other mechanisms across its project sites and other areas of operation aimed at fostering unity, fairness, mutual respect and faster dispute resolution, stressing that these are qualities necessary for Ogoni’s future.

He informed that the Minister of Environment and Chairman of the HYPREP’s Governing Council, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, is promoting peace and stability across Ogoni communities and HYPREP project sites.

Furthermore, the PC charged Ogoni leaders to be mindful of their actions, words and body language, as what they say or do can either promote peace or fan the embers of conflict

”We must always ask ourselves if our position on this matter is in the people’s interest, promotes unity and progress and enhances development.”

Prof. Zabbey assured that HYPREP is working tirelessly in line with the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for the accelerated implementation of the Ogoni Cleanup programme and ensuring that its benefits reach the grassroots where they are needed most.

Similarly, Prof Chioma Daisy Onyige, Director, Centre for Peace and Security Studies, University of Port Harcourt, said the workshop is a strategic platform aimed at strengthening the capacity of traditional institutions and community leaders to sustain peace, foster dialogue and promote non-adversarial engagements in the implementation of the Ogoni Cleanup Programme.

Prof. Onyige noted that Ogoni’s leadership structure commands deep respect and legitimacy, and strengthening their capacity in ADR methods such as mediation, negotiation, dialogue, facilitation, and consensus building means strengthening the foundation of peace in the region.

Participants, comprising traditional rulers and key stakeholders in Ogoni, commended HYPREP for the initiative and assured them of their continuous support to the Project by providing an enabling atmosphere for the smooth implementation of the Cleanup programme in Ogoni.