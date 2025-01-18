Ogoniland: HYPREP To Commission More Water Projects

Share

The Project Coordinator of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) Nenibarini Zabbey has hinted that HYPREP will commission more water projects in Beeri and Bunu in Khana and Tai LGAs respectively.

Zabbey, made this disclosure shortly after his visit to the water facilities and some shoreline remediation sites in K-Dere, Gokana LGA, expressing satisfaction at the pace of work and the determination and commitment of community workers to the Project.

He stated that the visit was to appraise the level of work on these projects and to encourage community workers as a way of enhancing the speed and quality of the work.

With these water projects at very advanced stages of completion, the Project Coordinator expressed delight that more communities will have access to clean drinking water, noting that other HYPREP’s projects viz public health interventions, remediation, and livelihood among others would improve the overall quality of life of the Ogoni people.

Reacting to the brief interface with the K-Dere Community and the warm reception accorded him, Professor Zabbey said the spontaneity of the gesture during such an unannounced visit was an indication of the level of acceptance and buy-in the Project is getting from Ogoni communities.

At the engagement with the K-Dere leadership, the PC promised to reconvene a meeting with the community to discuss some demands raised by them. He reiterated that the Project is community-centric, and both stakeholder buy-in and useful feedback are necessary for effective project implementation.

He, however, requested the community to have women’s representation in the scheduled meeting in line with the Project’s policy of gender inclusion. He added that as drivers of the local economy, women should not be left out in discussions that would affect them.

He expressed excitement over the return of oysters. The oyster is a salt water bivalve mollusc that was once in abundance before the environmental pollution in the creeks. He attributed this positive development to an improvement in the ecosystem following the ongoing remediation of the environment by HYPREP.

HYPREP is currently carrying out 34 shoreline remediation works in Gokana LGA and the construction of 14 water lots in its Phase II water Project which will provide potable water to 68 communities.

“At date the shoreline cleanup is at 25% completion, covering 123 grids across 357.6 of 1747.6 ha. Also, the general percentage completion for the 14 water lots is 55.56%.

The visit of the Project Coordinator to these projects further demonstrates his commitment to ensuring that project timelines are met, there is value for money and a sustainable and fit-for-purpose project delivery is actualized.

“This year will embark on a lot of training for the youth and women of Ukoni and the area we want to place more emphasis on is the aspect of agribusiness, so building their capacity in aquaculture, non-destructive aquaculture, because we support aquaculture that will destroy the ecosystem to enhance food security in the region, and Ogoni will contribute to national food security.

“So what we are doing is not just for the Boni people. It’s also for the Nigerian nation as a whole because Ogoni used to be a food basket of this region, and what we are doing will return Ogoni to those good orders “.

