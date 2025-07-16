The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has taken significant steps to empower Ogoni youths with career enhancement skills through its International Career Enhancement and Employability Workshop.

Speaking at the second edition of the workshop, held in Port Harcourt, the Project Coordinator, Nenibarini Zabbey noted that the workshop aimed to equip participants with relevant career skills and employability tools, promoting long-term transformation and sustainable development in Ogoniland.

“This workshop reaffirms our commitment to inclusiveness and continuous skills development as strategic pillars in HYPREP’s efforts to restore and improve livelihoods in Ogoniland. Equipping you with relevant career skills and empowering you with employability tools is our way of ensuring that the gains of HYPREP extend beyond remediation into long-term transformation.”

He encouraged participants to take full advantage of this opportunity to enhance their knowledge and prospects. Noting that the experiences and insights to be shared by the facilitators are invaluable and thought-provoking.

“At HYPREP, we are committed to supporting your dreams through targeted initiatives, such as this workshop, and we will continue to explore ways to empower you with the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed.

“I want to emphasise that this workshop is not just about enhancing your career prospects; it is also about building a community of young people and equipping you to make a positive impact in your communities. As you benefit from HYPREP’s interventions and the experiences of the facilitators, I charge you to take the message of peace and constructive engagement to your communities and live accordingly.

“As young people, you have a crucial role to play in shaping the future of your communities and the nation; I encourage you to be ambassadors of peace in all that you do.”

The Lead Facilitator, Akanimo Odon, emphasized that this edition focused on resource mobilization and was deliberately structured to build capacity across different levels.

Among the participants, Florence Tende, a graduate, shared that the workshop taught her practical ways to address societal challenges through innovative thinking and actionable solutions.

Isaac Tombari, an undergraduate participant, noted that the session on effective proposal writing stood out for him, as he now understands how to clearly articulate and structure impactful proposals.

Participants commended the initiative for fostering a transformative experience for both graduate and undergraduate attendees.

The event featured breakout sessions, interactive hands-on exercises, and intensive training that strengthened the participants’ employability skills and prepared them for real-world challenges.