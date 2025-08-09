Ogoniland: FG Commissions Water Projects, Seeks Local Ownership

The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), has commissioned four new water projects in Ogoniland, Rivers State, as part of its efforts to provide clean and safe water to thousands of residents.

These projects, located in Bodo, Uegwere-Boue, Taabaa, and Eteo communities, aim to address long-standing health and environmental concerns in the region while implementing the recommendations of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) on Ogoni Environment, specifically in the provision of potable water to communities.

The Minister of Environment and Chairman of HYPREP Governing Council, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, speaking at the commissioning of the water projects in Bodo, the Minister urged the communities to own and safeguard the facilities against vandalism, stressing that the sustainability of the projects begins with community stewardship.

The Minister noted that providing water to communities underscores a shared commitment to the health, dignity and well-being of the Ogoni people.

He reaffirmed the FG’s commitment to the full implementation of the UNEP Report and the sustainable development of Ogoni, correct historical wrongs and deliver genuine remediation, development and renewal to affected communities.

Acknowledging the contributions of traditional and youth leaders, NGOs and Renaissance/JV partners, Minister Lawal stated that the actualisation of the projects attests to stakeholders’ collaboration and collective resolve, adding that the projects symbolise hope, equity and justice for communities that have long endured the consequences of environmental degradation.

Meanwhile, Professor Nenibarini Zabbey, Project Coordinator of HYPREP, has said the water commissioning is part of HYPREP’s contribution to the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as driven by the Hon. Minister of Environment.

Professor Zabbey announced that stakeholders’ interests in and acceptability of HYPREP have remarkably increased, describing it as indicative of growing confidence and ownership of the Project by the people.

He stated that the Project is deepening stakeholders’ engagement, strengthening monitoring and evaluation, reinforcing transparency and accountability, while pushing to ensure that the benefits of the Project reach every single corner of Ogoniland.

Beyond remediation, livelihood, public health interventions, among other projects, the Project Coordinator explained that HYPREP has significantly expanded its peacebuilding efforts in line with the Project’s mandate, which has helped to foster unity, stability and collaboration across Ogoni.

Goodwill messages from the MD/CEO of Renaissance Africa Energy Limited, Engr Tony Attah, represented by Mr Igo Weli, General Manager, Relations & Sustainable Development, Kenneth Kobani, Legborsi Saro Pyagbara, Gbenemene Tai Kingdom, HM Samuel Nne, paid glowing tributes to HYPREP for the successes recorded. Also in attendance were the DG of NESREA, Professor Innocent Barikor and other eminent Ogoni sons and daughters.

The Hon Minister of Environment also commissioned the Gokana Area Office, an initiative of HYPREP, to foster Project-Community relationships, presented Cook stoves to fisherfolk- a programme aimed at reducing dependence on mangroves for firewood and visited the Centre of Excellence for Environmental Restoration (CEER)

With the latest commissioning, HYPREP is now providing potable water to 40 communities and hopes to cover more by the end of the year.