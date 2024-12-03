Ogoni Youths Seek Permanent Solution To Conflict, Stakeholders Demand 20% Royalties

Share

Ogoni Youth President, Theophilus Mbagha, has urged the Federal Government to dialogue with Ogoni to resolve the problems resulting from oil exploration in their land.

He made the call during the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) National Congress in Bori in the Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State at the weekend.

Mbagha also pledged the youths’ support for MOSOP’s effort to foster development in Ogoniland. Ogoni stakeholders called for an end to the bickering and infighting over oil resumption in Ogoni.

They said it was time to tow the path of development and pledged to work with the Federal Government towards the development of Ogoni, noting that the infighting that existed for years has not yielded any positive results.

MOSOP demanded 20 per cent for the people from any player in the oil and gas industry that eventually resumes oil exploration in Ogoni.

President Fegalo Nsuke urged the people to stand up to defeat both internal and external repression, regretting Ogoni’s inability to address its critical challenges of underdevelopment since the struggle was launched 34 years ago.

Nsuke criticised the growing number of splinter groups in Ogoni, attributing it to “the commercialization of the struggle which has said had been very costly in lives and assets invested and lost in the process”.

