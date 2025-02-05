Ogoni Youths Protest Alleged Interference In Ex-CTC Boss In Council Affairs

Share

Some Ogoni youth from Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State have staged a peaceful protest against the alleged interference of Mr.l Marvins Yobana, the immediate past Caretaker Committee Chairman of the council area.

The youths, under the aegis of Khana Progressive Minds protested at the entrance of Government House, urging Governor Siminialayi Fubara to stop Yobana from allegedly causing division in the area.

The protest’s Coordinator, Banaru Neebari alleged that the former acting council boss wants to impose himself as the leader in Khana LGA despite the presence of a leader.

He said:“We are calling for ordeliness in Khana Local Government area. Ordeliness in the Simplified family in khana. The last CTC chairman of Khana, Marvin Yobana has refused to leave with the reality that is no longer the chairman.

“There is a new chairman in khana and his no other than, Hon. Martins Nwigbo and Marvin should stop causing disunity among Simplified people in khana.

“We are here to registered our grievances today to ask governor Siminalayi Fubara to call Marvin Yobana to order, he stated”.

Another protester, a woman leader, Hope Zenibari said that the current chairman risks being distracted through the actions of Yobana.

“Today, there is alot going on in Khana, I may not be able to start mentioning things, but the whole is that we want the governor ro call Hon. Marvin Yobana to order. Because Khana is one and we want to deliver governor Siminalayi come 2027.

Khana is united except the only thing Marvin Yobana is doing, we can not have a leader and Marvin Yobana also claming to be a leader, his dividing us and we don’t want that…

“When he was a CTC chairman he never had the support because he didn’t do well, the little support he had, he didn’t deliver.

You can see that the last 100 day in office of the current administration is okay and that is what we want, she added”

Meanwhile, Yobana, who responded to the allegations, dismissed the protesters, saying that they should be disregarded.

Share

Please follow and like us: