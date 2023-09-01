Ogoni Rejects Sahara Energy As Preferred Operator For Oilfields

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People, MOSOP, has rejected Sahara Energy Limited as preferred operator for the Ogoni oilfields. President of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke, said MOSOP rejected Sahara Energy because the company allegedly showed no willingness to accommodate the people’s interests in the oil deal it reached with the NNPC.

He spoke to journalists in Abuja. According to him, MOSOP will not encourage the risks associated with allowing Sahara to operate in Ogoni at this time. He accused Sahara Energy of ignoring appeals to negotiate the interest of the Ogoni people despite several attempts from MOSOP to do so.

He stated that the primary issue in Ogoni was the demand for a proportion of Ogoni resources to be committed to Ogoni development and the alleged Sahara’s disregard for Ogoni interests. He said the position of the Central Committee of MOSOP was clear on Sahara Energy’s rejection and foisting the company on Ogoni will only create crisis.

Nsuke said: “We will advise that we explore current efforts to resolve the Ogoni problem because any military invasion of Ogoni will only draw the solidarity of the Niger Delta region and escalate the conflicts.

“Sahara Energy cannot claim ignorance to the oil conflicts which has led to the death of some 4,000 Ogonis in state-backed repression and attempting a forceful resume of oil production in Ogoni against the wishes of the people is to deliberately pitch the state against the Ogoni people which will be genocide.

“We cannot be struggling to pull out of a distress created by state repression and Sahara will be pushing the state against us and expect us to like it.”