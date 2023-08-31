Ogoni Rejects Sahara Energy As Preferred Operator For Ogoni Oilfields – MOSOP President

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has said it has rejected Sahara Energy Limited as the preferred operator for the Ogoni oilfields.

President of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke who spoke in Abuja said MOSOP rejected Sahara Energy as operator of the Ogoni oilfields because the company allegedly strongly showed no willingness to accommodate the people’s interests in the oil deal it reached with the NNPC.

According to him, MOSOP would not encourage the risks associated with allowing Sahara to operate in Ogoni at this time.

He accused Sahara Energy of ignoring appeals to negotiate the interest of the Ogoni people despite several attempts from MOSOP to do so. He stated that the primary issue in Ogoni is the demand for a proportion of Ogoni resources to be committed to Ogoni development and the alleged Sahara’s disregard for Ogoni interests makes them unsuitable for Ogoni at this time.

He said the position of the Central Committee of MOSOP is clear on Sahara Energy’s rejection and foisting the company on Ogoni will only create a crisis.

Nsuke said, “We will advise that we explore current efforts to resolve the Ogoni problem because any military invasion of Ogoni will only draw the solidarity of the Niger Delta region and escalate the conflicts.

“Sahara Energy cannot claim ignorance to the oil conflicts which has led to the death of some 4,000 Ogonis in state-backed repression and attempting a forceful resume of oil production in Ogoni against the wishes of the people is to deliberately pitch the state against the Ogoni people which will be genocide.

“We cannot be struggling to pull out of a distress created by state repression and Sahara will be pushing the state against us and expect us to like it.”

“Sahara Energy should therefore stay away from Ogoni as an unwanted entity”, MOSOP said.

“MOSOP will hold Sahara Energy accountable by all means legally necessary should there be any breach of the peace in Ogoni occasioned by its oil resumption drive”.

“Let me make it clear that the position of MOSOP on this issue is for a negotiated settlement. In this regard, we have proposed the operation of an Ogoni Development plan and while we await government response, we demand that Sahara Energy should stay away from our land.”