Ogoni: Oil Resumption Wont Create Jobs, But Enrich States –MOSOP

The Movement for the Sur – vival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has said that it is deceptive for oil resumption merchants to claim that oil resumption will create jobs for Ogoni people, stressing that it will further enrich the country’s 37 states.

MOSOP president, Fegalo Nsuke, who fielded questions from reporters in Pot Harcourt said that the false narrative about job creation through oil resumption is a “divide and conquer strategy and a setback for the commitments of MOSOP to see to a permanent resolution of the Ogoni problem.”

The MOSOP president said that the Ogoni people were tired of manipulations by individuals who manipulate the system to take everything to themselves without caring about the future of the Ogoni people.

Nsuke said providing security assistance and cleaners for oilfields cannot be what the Ogoni people will consider as benefits of a struggle that has consumed some 4,000 lives.

Nsuke, urged all parties especially the oil industry to be honest and truthful about the situation in Ogoni, and approach the Ogoni situation realistically, stressing that deception and propaganda cannot lead to a permanent resolution.

