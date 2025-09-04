Ogoni Monarchs Laud Tinubu Over Environment University

Traditional rulers in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State have commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for establishing the Federal University of Environment and Technology (FUET) in Ogoniland and appointing an Ogoni son to lead it.

Rising from an extraordinary meeting in Bori, the traditional headquarters of the Ogoni people, the monarchs hailed the appointment of Prof. Don Baridam as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the university.

Under the umbrella of the Khana Local Government Traditional Rulers’ Council, chaired by His Majesty, King Dr. Baridam Suanu Timo, the monarchs also applauded the appointment of Emmanuel Deeyah as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP).

They noted that the appointments would strengthen inclusive governance and empower the Ogoni people, pledging their full support for President Tinubu.

“The President is the head of the executive arm of government and has the constitutional right to make such appointments. We give full backing to Mr. Deeyah’s appointment,” the rulers declared.

The monarchs further condemned what they described as “irresponsible media attacks” on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Nyesom Wike, vowing to sanction individuals in Khana who engage in such actions.

They also urged the newly elected Khana Local Government Chairman, Bariere Thomas, and the 19 councillors to govern inclusively and serve all residents of Khana regardless of political affiliation.

Reaffirming their commitment to peace and unity, the traditional rulers called on the people of Khana to respect constituted authorities and support government efforts to bring sustainable development to Ogoniland.