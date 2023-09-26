Ogoni Land: Traditional Ruler Thanks Tinubu For Clean-Up, Resumption Of Oil Production

The paramount ruler of the Nortem Bori community in Ogoni land, King Lenu Tsaro Igbara (Gbene Teekoo IX) has expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the plan to clean up the polluted Ogoni land and resumption of oil production there.

The Traditional ruler, speaking on Monday during a courtesy visit to the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, at the party’s national secretariat, said the clean-up exercise is “paramount to his people because the environmental hazard the people of Ogoni land had suffered.

According to him, he was at the APC National Secretariat to identify with the man (Ganduje) he admired so much.

While presenting a special congratulatory card to the national chairman, the traditional ruler also expressed appreciation for the resumption of production of petroleum products, which produces about one-quarter of the total production in the country in Ogoni land.

He said: “The oil well allotted to Shell Petroleum in Ogoni land was sealed up by the military administration of Gen. Sani Abacha in 1993 following the killing of Rights activist, Ken Saro Wiwa.

“Over the years, Shell’s licence to prospect oil in Ogoni land expired but on assumption of office, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu embarked on the clean-up of Ogoni. The success recorded in the clean-up exercise, the Federal Government handed over the well to NNPC and the NNPC has since returned to the site in preparation to commence work.

“By the time this operation begins, about 300,000 barrels of oil (representing 25% of daily production) will be produced from the Ogoni oil well”, the King said

In his response, the APC national chairman appreciated the Ogoni King for the visit and for recognising the efforts of President Bola Tinubu’s government in the Niger Delta.

Ganduje said: “The federal government under President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is very active in order to clean the hydrocarbons that are there in Ogoni land.

“So I am happy today, our brother His Royal Majesty from Ogoni land, has come to this office in order to appreciate what the federal government is doing to the Ogoni land.

“He (Ogoni monarch) appreciated the clean up because of the pollution, which everybody knows, is an environmental hazard.

“Though royal fathers are not partisan, but the same time, royal fathers, since they represent the security, the social and the needs of the people, are also in a position to thank the government if something is done to their own people, in that case, they are not exempted from doing what he has done.”