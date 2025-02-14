Ogoni Crisis: Concerns Over Fresh Demands by Stakeholders

Share

EMMANUEL MASHA writes on insistence by a coalition of Ogoni groups that all relevant stakeholders must be part of the peace process to fast-track resumption of oil exploration in the area

Just when the people of Ogoni heaved a sigh of relief and applauded the Federal Government for its resolve to fast-track oil exploration resumption in their land; they are beginning to have a rethink.

They are currently asking if there are indeed reasons for their optimism. A few days ago, some protesters disrupted a stakeholders’ meeting in Bori, the traditional headquarters of the Ogoni in Khana Local Government Area.

The meeting was organised by the Ogoni Dialogue Committee. One of the protesters claimed that the organisers of the meeting left out the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), which its position on resumption of oil exploration aligns with the Ogoni people, noting that it was MOSOP grassroots sensitization initiative that convinced the people to embrace oil resumption in Ogoni.

The Congress Of Ogoni People (COP), which organised the meeting said in a sixpoint resolution signed by Prof. Don Baridam, Arch Bishop Ignatius Kattey and Barr. Tom Orage that was attended by over 10,000 Ogoni from all communities were duly briefed by their delegates on the outcome of their meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement, it concluded that:” the Congress of Ogoni People remains steadfast in our pursuit of justice, development, and inclusivity. We stand in solidarity with the government in this dialogue process and urge all Ogoni people to embrace unity and cooperation for the greater good of our land.”

Resumption of oil exploration in Ogoni has suddenly become the focal point of environmental groups. Recently, some environmentalists in the Niger Delta demanded a halt to oil resumption discussion until meaningful talks with local communities are completed.

More than 20 groups, including Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria, Health of Mother Earth Foundation, and the Ogoni Solidarity Forum cited the disregard of the environmental and social damage caused by decades of oil extraction in Ogoni.

They criticized the government for initiating talks while undermining efforts towards environmental justice and a cleanup of the heavily polluted environment. “We stand in solidarity with the Ogoni people in their fight for justice and sustainable development,” the groups said.

Gaining peoples trust

While the Federal Government should listen to the environmentalists who champion international best practices on the environment, it should equally pay attention to the happenings in Ogoni, where the leaders are struggling to gain the people’s trust.

According to some Ogoni who support oil resumption, MOSOP, which initiated the talks has a key role to play as talks progresses, “the Federal Government by now should know that the people of Ogoni don’t take orders from their politicians because we don’t trust them.”

They expect the Federal Government to do more in order to ensure a smooth transition in Ogoni. The Tinubu administration has come closest to meeting the demands of Ogoni people since the Ogoni crisis of the 1990s peaked with the execution of Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight other Ogoni activists.

President Tinubu’s charge

In less than a month, President Tinubu has met some Ogoni stakeholders, led by Governor Siminialayi Fubara in Aso Rock, Abuja, to iron out issues concerning resumption of oil exploration. At the meeting, he instructed the Ogoni people to put their house in order, considering the unpleasant history of oil exploration in Ogoniland.

The president has also approved the Federal University of Environmental Technology in Saakpenwa, to promote education and skill development.

Tinubu’s effort is like a breath of fresh air in Ogoni, a gesture that should be reciprocated by Ogoni leaders driving the process forward.

If his administration succeeds with the Ogoni oil exploration resumption effort, it would have resolved the underground war among players in the oil and gas industry jostling to get the license to explore the oil in Ogoni.

During the Buhari administration some powerful persons in government, in collaboration with investors made Ogoni oil their prime target, and tried to get the right to drill the oil without following due process. By then, the Ogoni were not that keen on oil exploration resumption because there was no clear-cut programme of how they would benefit from it.

Now that they are ready, it appears that those that should be mobilizing the people still have a long way to go. According to an informed source, the sign that problem was brewing surfaced before the meeting Ogoni leaders had with the President.

A critical stakeholder who was pencilled for the meeting with Tinubu in Abuja was suddenly removed by an influential Ogoni leader despite the insistence of the contact person for Mr. President that that stakeholder should be on the trip. He later succeeded in inviting “people they can control,” the source said.

Protesting for transparency

The protesters who disrupted the congress of the Ogoni people were armed with only their voices and placards with various inscriptions, decrying the process being

All stakeholders, including MOSOP, must be fully involved in decision-making processes to ensure transparency, accountability, and the wellbeing of the Ogoni people

followed by the stakeholders. In some Ogoni communities, people have started clamouring for the Ogoni Development Authority (ODA), a proposal tabled to the Federal Government by MOSOP in a bid to ensure that the Ogoni people directly benefit from the natural endowment through concrete projects. A youth leader in one of the Ogoni communities in Tai council area, said: “It is only those who don’t know the history of the Ogoni struggles that they will deceive.

The same politicians, who are deceiving us were the ones who plotted to factionalise MOSOP. “It failed because there is only one authentic MOSOP.

But when you go to the towns and villages in Ogoni, it is then you will realize that the people know who and who to listen to.’ MOSOP, which is not part of the discussion has accused the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu of sidelining the group after an alleged earlier commitment to ensure that the group’s position is considered in the dialogue process.

In a statement by its president, Fegalo Nsuke, said that the struggle of the Ogoni people had been championed by MOSOP, noting that the Ogoni people are very conscious of the sensitive situation and will rely on the position of MOSOP on the way to go.

He expressed worries that MOSOP, being left out, could create distrust in the hearts of the Ogoni people, noting also that the process is being rushed in a way that could generate tension, anxiety and crises in Ogoni. Also, a coalition of civil society groups known as the Ken Saro-Wiwa Exoneration Campaign, called for honesty and transparency in the process.

The group said the approach being adopted is not acceptable to the Ogoni people and called for the exoneration of nine Ogoni activists killed along with Ken Saro-Wiwa by the Nigerian government on November 10, 1995. The coalition also called for a panel of investigation to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the death of four Ogoni leaders killed earlier on May 21, 1994.

Similarly, the Council of Ogoni Professionals (COP) described as unauthorized, activities of “some self-proclaimed Ogoni leaders, who are making decisions without the knowledge or involvement of the leadership of MOSOP. COP President, Hon. Promise Ndinee, and General Secretary, Hon. Felix Zegere, in a statement expressed disappointment and concern over the blatant disregard for proper protocol and stakeholders’ involvement.

The statement reads: “Specifically, COP is objecting to a Congress scheduled for Saturday, February 8, at the Peace and Freedom Centre, which was organised without the notification or participation of MOSOP leadership and affiliates.

“COP emphasizes that all stakeholders, including MOSOP, must be fully involved in decision-making processes to ensure transparency, accountability, and the well-being of the Ogoni people. “The council urges that things be done rightly to prevent marginalization and ensure the collective interests of the Ogoni community are protected.

In another development, Ogoni ethnic Coalition of Civil Society Organizations, handed the Federal Government conditions for the people of Ogoni to allow resumption of oil exploration in their area. The Ogoni Congress also called on sons and daughters of the area to unite to ensure that the move to revive the economic life of the people is achieved.

The coalition said this in a statement signed by Georgina Tenalo, founding President of the Federation of Ogoni Women Association (FOWA); Fegalo Nsuke, President of MOSOP; Evangelist Barine Caroline Nagbo; Barinaadaa Wugale, Executive Director of the Ogoni Solidarity Forum, South Africa; Michael Keania Karikpo, Country Manager of Natural Justice and others.

The coalition demanded the exoneration of Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight other Ogoni leaders executed by the Nigerian state in 1995, as a condition for the resumption of oil extraction in Ogoniland. The President of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke, who read the position of the coalition, said the exoneration of the Ogoni leaders will correct the historical injustices perpetrated against the Ogoni people.

He urged President Tinubu to exhibit the same courage and determination that led to the end of the oil subsidy and forex subsidy in addressing the demands of the Ogoni people. He said: “We are witnesses to the uncommon courage and grit that it took to end the oil subsidy and forex subsidy.

We urge President Tinubu to exhibit a similar trait in dealing with this fundamental miscarriage of justice and abominable abuse of power by the Abacha Junta at the behest of Shell.”

Nsuke demanded the establishment of a Peace and Reconciliation Panel to investigate the deaths of the Ogoni Four, which would bring healing and closure to their families, expressing concerns over the lack of inclusivity in the current oil resumption process.

He also called for a halt to the consultation process and the reconstitution of the facilitation group to reflect the diversity of the Ogoni community, regretting that women and youths were not represented in the delegation that visited President Tinubu.

“We have no doubt in our minds that President Tinubu will work to heal the wounds inflicted on Ogoniland by a brutal dictator in cahoots with Shell. We demand that the facilitation group be reconstituted to ensure it reflects the diversity of the Ogoni community and to ensure fairness, equity and justice.

“Within this context, we demand that the consultation facilitation group should include representatives of women, representatives of Ogoni youths, a representative nominated by the families of the ‘Ogoni nine’, a representative MOSOP and a representative of Ogoni Council of Churches,” he said.

