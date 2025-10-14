Ogoni Coalition Commends Tinubu, Demands Transparency

A coalition of Ogoni-based and international human rights groups has commended President Bola Tinubu for his leadership efforts toward resolving long-standing issues of oil theft and environmental degradation in Ogoniland, while demanding full transparency and justice before any resumption of oil production.

The coalition, comprising the National Union of Ogoni Students International (NUOS INT’L USA), Center for Democracy, Human Rights and Anti-Corruption (CDHRAC INT’L USA), The Unseen Project, NYCOP Worldwide, NYCOP Nigeria, and other community-based organizations made the demand in a joint statement issued on Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

Signed by Pius Barikpoa Nwinee, Sampson Npimnee, Cornelius Dumerenee, and Toate Ganago, the statement expressed appreciation to President Tinubu and the Ogoni Dialogue Committee for initiating discussions on oil resumption but emphasized that the process must be “corrupt-free, transparent, inclusive, and serve the collective interest of all Ogoni people.”

The coalition urged the immediate publication of the committee’s position paper for public review to ensure accountability and prevent hijacking of the process by vested interests.

While acknowledging Tinubu’s initial steps, the coalition criticized recent government actions — including the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State and the endorsement of Shell/NNPC’s sale of OML 11 — describing them as acts of “poor judgment.”

It outlined several non-negotiable demands that must be met before oil exploration resumes in Ogoniland, including the creation of Bori State to address decades of political and economic marginalization, the relinquishment of OML 11 to the Ogoni people, the full exoneration of Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight Ogoni activists as a foundation for true economic reconciliation, and an independent environmental reassessment by the international community to ensure a safe and sustainable environment before oil production restarts.

The coalition cited reports indicating that the Ogoni environment remains unsafe for oil production despite ongoing cleanup efforts, describing the process as a potential “diversion.”

“We are open to dialogue,” the coalition stated, “but it must be founded on transparency, justice, and fairness for the Ogoni people and all Nigerians, not on corporate greed.”