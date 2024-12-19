Ogoni Cleanup: Who To Provide Data On Health Patterns In 2025

Share

The Project Coordinator of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), Prof Nenibarini Zabbey, has disclosed that the World Health Organisation (WHO) will commence Public Health Study of Ogoni next year.

Zabbey disclosed this at the flag-off of the free medical outreach conducted by HYPREP in conjunction with the Association of Ogoni Doctors (AODs) at the Terebor General Hospital, Gokana Local Government Area (LGA).

The Public Health Study, which will be conducted by the World Health Organisation’s International Agency for Research on Cancer with local partners will provide data on the health pattern of the region with a view to recommending fit-for-purpose and sustainable health interventions for the residents.

Already, the Project is constructing the Ogoni Specialist Hospital and the Buan Cottage Hospital as part of efforts to provide access to quality healthcare to Ogoni land. The PC further announced that the Project will be strengthening more primary healthcare facilities in 2025.

The health centres are in Onne in Eleme LGA; Nonwa in Tai LGA; Taabaa in Khana LGA, and Bodo in Gokana LGA. Recall the Project had strengthened health centres in Bori, Terebor, Kpite and Nchia.

The HYPREP PC stated that the Project is building a staff quarters and carrying out remedial works at the K-Dere Primary Health Centre for doctors and community health workers as part of efforts to improve community medicine and access to healthcare in the community. He stressed the Project’s commitment to prioritising.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"