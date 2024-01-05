Ogoni Cleanup: We Don’t Have Problem With Funding – Chairman

The Chairman, Board of Trustees, Hydrocarbon Pollution and Remediation Project (HYPREP), Nwielaghi Barieenee Michael has assured the funding has not been a problem for the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), and it wouldn’t pose any problem.

This he said in his goodwill message delivered on the 31st. anniversary of Ogoni Day while soliciting the support of the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP), International Oil Companies (IOCs) and the JV- partners who are part and parcel of membership of the board of trustees and the Governing Council to continue to remain steadfast in their draw- down support for the project.

“Indeed, funding hasn’t been a problem for the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), and it wouldn’t pose any problem.

“I will, therefore, reiterate the need to sustain the process, embrace peace and dialogue and for everyone to cooperate with the Governing council headed by the Hon Minister of Environment Mallam Balarabe Abbass, the Board of Trustees and the project coordinating office to speedily deliver on mandate by the President of the federal republic of NIGERIA, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recalling with nostalgic feelings how it all started 31 years ago he said ” Our people under the leadership of late Kenule Beeson Saro Wiwa and other great leaders of Ogoni both past and present, and all our people converged in Bori on the 4th day of January 1993. It all started as the beginning of a peaceful struggle against discrimination, suppression, political marginalisation, and environmental degradation by the then-military government of Nigeria.

The chairman re-stated that this struggle was a peaceful one, and that was why they received acceptance and recognition from both the local and the International Community.

” I wholeheartedly call on all Ogoni sons and daughters to continue to remain peaceful in our comments and expectations from the products of the struggle. We must maintain peaceful coexistence and create love among ourselves and our neighbours, for this is our strength and pride as a people.

“On our part as those appointed by the Federal government of Nigeria to superintend some of the gains of the struggle, as elites and leaders, we will continue to do our best for the overall good of the Ogoni people. I assure you of all of our support and commitment to making Ogoni great.

He noted that there are currently twenty reticulated water projects ongoing in the entire length and breadth of Ogoniland. There is equally the Ogoni Power Project, the Ogoni Specialist Hospital located in Sakpenwa, the Buan Cottage Hospital, the Multi-Billion Naira Centre of Excellence, Shoreline protection projects, and livelihood programs, including several remediation works completed and ongoing.

He therefore urges the people to shun rumour-mongering and spurious allegations by conflict merchants regarding the safe custody of the funds for the implementation of the project.

“These funds are quite safe and require strict procedures before cash is called from the standard chartered bank UK and EFG bank, Switzerland, where these funds are being domiciled.

“Also, we are pleased to equally state that the accounts of the project ( PCO/ BOT) have been audited by the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation (OAGF) and investments overseas audited by the KPMG. Those who seek explanations should approach the project office rather than resort to blackmail ” he said.