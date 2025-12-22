Ogoni Cleanup: HYPREP’s Programme To Create Over 1,500 Jobs

The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) is gearing up to create over 1,500 direct jobs in the Ogoni region, with skills training benefiting over 2,000 youths and women in 2026.

The project, led by Professor Nenibarini Zabbey, has made significant progress in remediation activities, including shoreline cleanup (72.7% complete) and mangrove restoration (99% complete).

Zabbey made this disclosure in Port Harcourt at the Project Review Meeting with Key Ogoni Stakeholders on accountability and scorecard interface.

One of the PC notes is crucial to the overall success of HYPREP as it provides a platform for accountability, constructive feedback, and learning, enabling the Project Coordination Office to identify gaps and make necessary improvements.

“Following wide commendations from stakeholders on what they have described as a sterling performance of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) under the watch of Professor Nenibarini Zabbey, Project Coordinator.

“The Project is hinting at more benefits to the Ogoni people in 2026, including creating over 1500 direct jobs from the next phase of mangrove and shoreline projects and an additional 2000 youths and women who will be beneficiaries of the 10 demand-driven, and 5 special skills for persons with special needs.

Presenting the Project’s scorecard between July and December 2025, the PC highlighted the following significant milestone achievements, while acknowledging the support of stakeholders.

The Project Coordinator stated that local security initiatives and other critical interventions are also being implemented to enhance the quality of life for the people, adding that the Project has scaled up its stakeholder engagement activities to ensure the public remains fully informed of both progress and challenges.

Regrettably, he informed stakeholders about the unfortunate incidents involving the Gwara and Ebubu Water facilities, noting that the Project sees this as an important lesson both for itself and the Ogoni stakeholders.

He mentioned that the Technical Investigation Committee will submit its report this week, informing that the water supply has been restored in Ebubu. At the same time, concerted efforts are being made to restore water to the people of Gwara.

Conversely, the PC pointed out that the Project is addressing the following challenges: community land disputes, threats of re-pollution, vandalism, operational constraints, and other emerging issues with diligence and a deep sense of responsibility to ensure a successful cleanup programme.

He attributed the successes recorded so far to the unflinching commitment of the Hon. Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal and the support of all stakeholders for the Ogoni Cleanup Project.

In further describing the Minister’s commitment to the Ogoni Cleanup as a priority programme under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Prof Zabbey stresses thus:

“He has also affirmed that the Renewed Hope National Agenda is alive and active in Ogoni. This agenda has made the Ogoni clean-up a national priority, effectively placing Ogoni restoration and development at the centre of national discourse and considerations alongside other efforts.

”Most importantly, the agenda seeks holistic and sustainable development of the land and the people, ensuring that environmental restoration goes hand in hand with improved livelihoods, social wellbeing, and a renewed sense of hope for the Ogoni people”