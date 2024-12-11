Ogoni Cleanup: HYPREP Tasks Beneficiaries On Making Ogoni

Share

…an Economic Hub with Acquired Skills

The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has tasked 5000 trainees on the first phase of sustainable livelihood training for Ogoni youths and women to transform Ogoni into an economic hub.

The HYPREP Project Coordinator, Nenibarini Zabbey, made this known at the symbolic event to commence the issuance of starter kits across the training centres.

He noted that the restoration of the livelihood of Ogoni communities is integral to HYPREP’s mandate, adding that aside from the training, the Project has created thousands of direct and indirect jobs through its sundry projects dotted around Ogoni.

He enjoined the beneficiaries to make good use of the skills and kits to benefit their families and communities. He urged them to see the training as an opportunity to build sustainable livelihoods, uplift communities and meaningfully contribute to the national economy.

”By embracing this opportunity, you can transform Ogoni into a hub of diverse economic activity, fostering development and collective prosperity. You must see it as such and refrain from selling the items given to you.

”The success of HYPREP’s sustainable livelihood initiatives and the remediation project depends on your ownership and active participation in the Project” He stated.

The Project Cordinator maintained that HYPREP remains committed to building community confidence and trust in the Project by keeping to promises made and ensuring that no one is left behind in its activities, including the underserved communities.

In furtherance to the Project’s sustainable livelihood and human capacity development, the PC hinted that the Project is upscaling its training stream to demand-driven skill areas in the next phase of its livelihood training. This will include training in full-stack development, GIS and remote sensing, cybersecurity, rope access, commercial diving/underwater welding, mud-logging mechatronics and agric-skill enhancement.

Also as a look ahead, Professor Zabbey disclosed that the Project will launch the OGONI PEACE AWARD next year in line with its peace-building mandate, explaining that the initiative is aimed at recognizing and rewarding deserving Ogoni communities, Community-based organizations (CBOs) and individuals demonstrating exemplary peacebuilding and environmental stewardship across Ogoni. This is as he stressed that the success of the HYPREP project is dependent on a peaceful and cooperative atmosphere.

He commended the Honourable Minister of Environment and Chairman of HYPREP Governing Council, Mallam Balarabe Abbas Lawal and members of the Council for graciously approving the purchase and distribution of the starter packs.

He also commended the Chairman and members of the Board of Trustees of the Ogoni Trust Fund, the Shell Petroleum Development Company and the JV partners, community leaders, youth and women, the trainers, Civil Society, security formations, trainers and the media for their support for the success of the Project.

Head, Sustainable Livelihood, Mrs Josephine Nzidee who recounted the journey so far, expressed delight with the issuance of starter kits to trainees indicating a successful end of the training in 20 skill sets.

HRM King (Dr) T.Y Suanu Baridam, Gbenemene of Ancient Bangha Kingdom and Spokesperson of the Central Representative Advisory Committee (CRAC) was among the dignitaries that graced the occasion, where he called for continuous community support for the Project.

