Ogoni Cleanup: HYPREP Seeks Stakeholders’ Collaboration To Achieve Success

The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has called for collaboration from stakeholders to ensure the successful cleanup of polluted sites in Ogoniland.

In a move to constantly bring up project milestones and related issues, HYPREP organized a stakeholders engagement forum with Ogoni key stakeholders in Port Harcourt, commending support for the Project while seeking continuous collaboration for project completion.

The project Coordinator of HYPREP, Professor Nenibarini Zabbey, while reeling out the significant feats recorded by the Project, attributed the feat to the tremendous support Ogoni stakeholders have offered. Professor Zabbey mentioned that the Project has performed well in the following areas: 75% completion of restoration of 560 ha of oil-degraded mangroves, with over 1 million mangroves planted, 20% completion rate recorded for shoreline remediation while substantial advancement has been recorded in the land remediation-where there are interventions in soil and groundwater and the Centre of Excellence for Environmental Restoration (CEER) hitting 70% completion.

Furthermore, the PC added that the Ogoni Specialist Hospital, Buan Cottage Hospital, and the Ogoni Power Project are all progressing steadily, noting that following the remediation of land and shorelines, more areas are being freed up for farming, fishing and other productive uses and disclosed that the Project is in talks with the African Development Bank to establish an agro-processing hub in Ogoni.

Recognizing the importance of access to sustainable clean water in enhancing public health and well-being, Professor Zabbey reaffirmed the Project’s commitment to sustaining these interventions. Alongside the other water schemes in the Phase 1 contracts, the Project is embarking on another 14 schemes that will cover over 68 Ogoni communities. Already 2 have water stations have been commissioned in Bomu and Kporghor in Gokana and Tai LGAs respectively.

He informed that the Project has strengthened its operations and monitoring and evaluation framework for optimal development impact by creating a Technical Coordination Committee, Remediation Documentation Review Committee and Milestones Committee with members drawn from post-UNEP consultants, SPDC and Civil Society Organizations.

The initiatives, according to Professor Zabbey ensure ”we achieve value for money and sustain stakeholders’ confidence in our ability to deliver on our mandate, address bottlenecks and interventions meet high standards of impact and sustainability”

In the same vein, the PC stated that the Project has created over 7000 both direct and indirect jobs and prioritised human capacity development as evident in the training of 5000 youths and women in 20 skill sets and other strategic workshops. Further to charting a sustainable socio-economic development of Ogoni, the PC announced that the socio-economic study of the region will commence in 2025.

The PC maintained that HYPREP’s achievements underscore the Federal government’s commitment to restoring the Ogoni Environment and enabling sustainable development while allowing stakeholders to continue playing their roles actively and constructively.

”Your contributions, vigilance and constructive engagement are invaluable for overcoming challenges and achieving shared objectives. HYPREP cannot succeed in isolation, the active participation of Ogoni communities, traditional institutions, and all other parties in a constructive manner is fundamental to the success of this transformative initiative” the PC stated.

Stakeholders drawn from different socio-strata of Ogoni, commended HYPREP for the achievement so far, calling for project acceleration and increased community ownership and participation.

The Project Review Meeting is a deliberate stakeholder strategy of HYPREP to ensure community input, participation and support for effective project delivery in Ogoni and in line with the Hon Minister of Environment, Mallam Balarabe Abbas Lawal’s strategic paradigm of planning with the people and not for them.

