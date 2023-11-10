Ogoni Cleanup: FG Seeks Community Engagements To Fast Tract Process

The Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal, has disclosed plans to involve community members to speed up the execution of the project.

The minister made the disclosure at a media parley and familiarization meeting to enhance a good working relationship in the reportage of the Ministry and the Environment Sector held on Friday in Abuja.

The minister lamented that the project which was recommended by the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) is over 12 years in motion with little progress

“ We are not happy with how overdue the project is. We believe in planning with the people and not for the people,” he added.

The Ogoni cleanup refers to the environmental restoration initiative in the Ogoniland region of Nigeria. It was launched to address the ecological damage caused by oil spills and pollution resulting from oil extraction activities since oil was discovered in 1958.

He also disclosed the introduction of sanitary inspection across the country, to help address open defecation in the environment

He said, “Sanitary departments will be created and we will have inspectors that will help address the issue of open deification in the environment.”

“As much as we are concerned with climate change and its challenges, we are also keen on having a healthy and clean environment void of garbage, hence we need all hands on deck to promote environmental hygiene,” he noted.