Ogoni Cleanup: FG Commences Designation Process For Wetland Ramsar Site

The Federal Government, through the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation (HYPREP), has initiated the process to designate the Ogoni Wetlands as a Ramsar Site of International Importance, a move expected to transform the ecological, economic, and conservation landscape of Ogoniland.

In a press statement made available to journalists in Abuja, the designation, once completed, will categorise Ogoni Wetlands among the world’s most critical ecosystems, alongside the Okavango, Delta and Niger Delta Mangroves.

The move is part of the government’s commitment to implementing key recommendations of the UNEP Environmental Assessment of Ogoniland, particularly in wetland restoration and long-term ecological governance.

The National Focal Point for the Ramsar Convention, Labaran Ahmed, informed that the designation will elevate Ogoni Wetlands to global conservation status, attracting international funding, conservation partnerships, and sustainable livelihood programs for Ogoni communities.

Also, the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has commenced technical field activities in line with global protocols required for the designation of wetlands with exceptional biodiversity value. This process is expected to conserve biodiversity, enhance livelihoods, and attract ecotourism opportunities for the people of Ogoniland.

The UNEP Report envisages that this would provide the Government with a roadmap for restoration and sustainable management of the Ogoni Wetlands.

Representing the project coordinator, Nenibarini Zabbey, the Director of Technical Services, Damien-Paul Aguiyi, said the project further attests to the Federal government’s commitment through HYPREP to implementing the UNEP Report simultaneously.

“Nigeria is a signatory to the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction(BBNJ) Agreement for how research on marine genetic resources must be conducted and documented, ensuring transparency and the equitable distribution of benefits.