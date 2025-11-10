Ogoni 9: Environmentalist Urges Tinubu to Address Wrong Against Ogoni

The Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP)’s former delegate at the United Nations John Idamkue has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to right the wrongs the Federal Government committed against Ogoni by ending bloodshed in Niger Delta.

The environmental public policy consultant and the late Ken Saro-Wiwa’s aide made the appeal in a statement yesterday. Idamkue said: “I call on President Tinubu to wipe the tears of the Ogoni people and end the bloodshed in Niger Delta.

“Tinubu’s Ogoni Dialogue Committee flippancy with confidence building measures must begin with mitigation of the harm and injustice done to the victims of military repression in Ogoni.

“Tinubu should right the wrongs done to our people. The traumatic impacts of state violence on our people have festered for thirty years.”