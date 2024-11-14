Ogon Knocks Nigerian States For Depending Solely On Crude Oil

Share

Dr Patterson Ogon, a Niger Delta activist and Director, Planning, Research and Statistics in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has knocked the country over her over dependence on crude oil.

This was as he said that has made the country to undermine other opportunities to creation a diversified economy.

Speaking on Thursday in Yenagoa during the 13th edition of the annual lecture of Federated Correspondents’ Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists, Ogon who was the guest lecturer at the event maintained that explained that Nigeria’s economy was primarily driven by agriculture before the discovery of oil.

With the theme: “Niger Delta Region and Nigeria’s Economic Diversification: Challenges and Prospects” the guest lecturer stated that because of crude oil, all have left agriculture adding that “Agriculture accounted for 72% of Nigeria’s total national output in 1950.”

He urged Nigerian state to begin the process of moving away from crude oil and focus on other sectors like agriculture and manufacturing in order to have a sustainable economy, and ensure safer ecosystem.

He said: “Nigeria’s economic diversification faces challenges such as a history of fiscal dependence on oil, mismanagement of oil proceeds, and volatile global oil prices.

“The Niger Delta region, which is home to a large population and abundant natural resources, has potential to contribute to Nigeria’s economic diversification.”

“The discovery of oil and the wealth it creates in those societies has its own pains. It’s a classic case of the rich also cry. The above quotes may not have been made for the fun of it.

“Nigeria’s complex socio-economic and political crisis, deepened by the exploitation and exploration of oil, may only have added to the global disconnect that oil has created.”

“It is common knowledge that Nigeria’s economy was primarily driven by agriculture before the discovery of oil. “Agriculture accounted for 72% of Nigeria’s total national output in 1950.”

“Economic diversification has been a thing of interest to Government. In pre-petroleum Nigerian economy, the basis of sustenance was essentially agriculture.

“However, the discovery of oil worsened the productive capacity of our economy as we really did not have to labour to eat. Oil proceeds threw away the historic feats of the palm oil economy, groundnut pyramids, cocoa and the place of agriculture in our lives As a matter of fact.”

“Nigeria’s mono-economy, crude oil, is a source of problem to its survival.

Neither agriculture nor manufacturing has been given the necessary environmental condition and attention to boost productivity.”

Also speaking, Morris Alagoa an Environmentalist and deputy director Environmental defenders network who was the chairman of the occasion thanked the Media for doing alot in being the watchdog of the society.

He said there was a time in the country when there was no civil society groups or non- government organizations adding that there was only the government and the media and society was better.

Adding that there are gamuts of NGOs and huma rights groups and yet life is the way we are seeing it, he said that Life has become so Brutish and short.

He said:” Law abiding citizens of this country are more endangered than the criminals. These criminals know how to maneuver their ways when arrested because of the way society has become.”

“Also, there is indiscriminate logging and mining in this state. A time will come, when we won’t even have timbers. We don’t have trees again in our forest.

Earlier, the Chairman of Federated Correspondents’ Chapel, Tife Owolabi, had said the engagement was crucial to the Niger Delta Region’s pivotal role in Nigeria’s economic diversification.

He stated:”The Niger Delta, rich in natural resources, faces unique challenges that hinder its potential. From environmental degradation to infrastructure deficits, and from socio-economic disparities to security concerns, the region’s complexities demand thoughtful exploration.”

“As journalists, we are not mere observers; we are active participants in shaping the narrative. Our role is crucial in.Today, we reaffirm our commitment to responsible journalism, bridging the gap between policy makers, stakeholders, and the public.”

Share

Please follow and like us: