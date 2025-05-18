Ogoja College Of Nursing Sciences Holds First Matriculation Ceremony

Share

It was celebration galore as students, lecturers, and administrators gathered for the first matriculation ceremony of the College of Nursing Sciences, Ogoja, in northern Cross River State—marking a new academic chapter and the institution’s official transition to a collegiate structure.

The landmark event not only signified a fresh academic beginning but also represented a major milestone in the college’s survival and growth.

This comes in the wake of stringent policy reforms by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, which mandated all nursing schools nationwide to upgrade to a collegiate system or face closure or forced merger.

Stakeholders at the event repeatedly acknowledged the timely intervention of the Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, whose commitment to educational and healthcare development played a pivotal role in preserving the institution.

Representing the Commissioner for Health, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Nursing Education, Mrs. Uduak Spencer Efem, officially declared the matriculation ceremony open.

She commended the Otu-led administration for prioritizing nursing education and assured the college of continued government support, especially in infrastructure and human capital development.

Mrs. Efem also urged unity among staff and students to fully realize the college’s vision and mission.

In her remarks, the Provost of the College, Dr. (Mrs.) Ohora Enyieko Osim, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Governor Otu—fondly referred to as the “Sweet Prince”—for his prompt intervention at a critical juncture in the college’s journey.

She revealed that the Governor approved special intervention funds, which facilitated the renovation and completion of key infrastructure projects.

These include the gatehouse, National Diploma II classroom, the Provost’s office, the ICT centre, staff common room, and laboratories for microbiology, physics, and chemistry. She added that some of these projects would soon be commissioned by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Henry Egbe Ayuk.

Also in attendance was the Special Assistant to the Governor on Nursing Affairs, Mr. Coco-Bassey Esu, who congratulated the matriculating students and praised the college’s leadership.

He highlighted the evolving role of the nursing profession in the face of technological advancements and reaffirmed the Governor’s deep commitment to strengthening nursing education and clinical practice across the state.

According to him, this effort is part of a broader strategy to retain skilled healthcare professionals within the state system.

The matriculation lecture, titled “The Role of Humanistic Nursing in This Century of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics,” was delivered by Dr. (Mrs.) Effioanwan Amanso Orji. She challenged the students to “merge empathy with innovation” as they prepare to serve in a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.

The event drew accolades from dignitaries including HRH Ntol Ama Mgbeje, Ntol Atol of Ishiborr Kingdom; Thomas Aruku, Member representing Ogoja State Constituency; and Cyril James Omini, Member representing Yakurr I State Constituency.

They lauded Governor Otu’s proactive approach to safeguarding and enhancing the status of the college.

Share