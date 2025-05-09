Share

A United States-based Nigerian entrepreneur and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Renee5Star Autos, Adesuwa Renee Ogiozee, popularly known as ‘Auto Queen’, has been cleared of all charges in an alleged love scam in United States.

After years of battle to clear her name, justice has finally come for Adesuwa Renee Ogiozee, popularly known as the Auto Queen, as prosecutors have dismissed federal charges leveled against her in a New Mexico court, USA, for alleged online romance scam.

She spoke about this development at a virtual briefing held in Lagos.

Speaking from her base in the United States (US), Ogiozee, said she was wrongly accused of being involved in the alleged love scam, but she has now been vindicated by Federal Bereau of Ivestigation (FBI).

She recalled that in 2016, FBI stormed her home in the early hours, accusing her of conspiring with a customer involved in a romance scam with his lover.

Following this, she had been moving around with a monitoring device stuck to her body and never had her privacy for four years.

“It all started when a customer of mine, Joseph Olaosebikan, was accused of scamming someone of $550,000 in a romance fraud,” Ogiozee said.

“My only interaction with him was professional—helping him purchase a vehicle, a GLE 350. Unfortunately, I became entangled in the probe. ”

Describing the experience as shocking, she said despite not knowing about the dealings or the scam, she faced federal investigations.

“My passports and property were seized, and I endured legal scrutiny. It felt like my world was turned upside down, even though I had done nothing wrong,” she said.

The auto dealer said she does not own the dating website, nor does she discuss her customers’ relationship status with them or even have any idea of the woman who he was dating.

“It’s a business transaction I have with my customers.”

Ogiozee regretted that Nigerian bloggers published false reports about her, insisting it was not every successful Nigerian that is into fraud.

The auto dealer was alleged to have conspired with a customer who was involved in a romance scam with his lover. Though she kept to the claim that her interaction with the customer was strictly about a car purchase.

After her arrest and her first appearance in the Eastern District of Missouri on September 17, 2021,

Ogiozee was released on a $25,000 bond and placed on home detention, with the privilege of spending three hours per weekday outside of her residence in Missouri. She has had to be moving around with a monitoring device stuck to her leg.

However, following further investigations, the actual culprit in the case has now been apprehended and prosecutors established that the wrongful charges against Ogiozee be dismissed.

