Oginibo PDP Passes Confidence Vote On Oborevwori, Onyeme, Others

In the spirit of Easter celebration, the Edo State Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Comrade Reuben Izeze at the weekend celebrated with Oginibo Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders and faithful in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state. The celebration, which took place at the Oginibo residence of Comrade Izeze, was attended by PDP members from other Ughievwen communities and those from Ewu and Olomu kingdoms were also present during the celebration.

Political leaders and party faithful from Oginibo thanked Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for appointing an illustrious son of the community as Commissioner for Works, Highways and Urban roads in the person of Comrade Izeze. High point of the event was the vote of confidence passed on Oborevwori, his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Arthur Akpowowo, and Comrade Izeze.

Moving the motion for the vote of confidence on the governor, Chief Andrew Desi, who is the Oginibo PDP leader, commended the governor for the way his M.O.R.E Agenda is impacting positively on the lives of Deltans, describing his administration as one with human face. For the Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme, the vote of confidence was passed on him for being a worthy and progress-driven deputy to the governor.