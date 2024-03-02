OGIG 2024: NLNG, NNPC, Others Qualify for Football Semis

Semi-finalists for the football event of the 2024 Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Games have emerged after the quarter finals matches were decided yesterday at the Shell Residential Area Football pitch in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

In the opening match of the last 8, NLNG defeated hard-fighting PTI 4-2 after penalty shootout. The match which was highly contested ended 0-0 at regulation time. Coach of NLNG, Dan Jumbo blamed their opponents PTI for dragging the game into penalties.

“PTI players were tactically delaying the game and were conservative in their approach. They didn’t play an open game. We were determined to win and thank God we achieved our aim.” Looking ahead of the semi final, Coach Jumbo said, “For us we will prepare very well and give it our best shot.

As you know we can only prepare but victory comes from God.” His opposite number Olayinka Ayinde of PTI said, “we accept our loss. Penalty game can be anybody’s game. We have tried our best and we accept defeat in good faith.” With the defeat, Coach Ayinde said, “we have been ruled out of the Abuja finals because we lost here. Next edition we will prepare better.”