Ogie Denies Defection From Edo PDP

Osarodion Ogie , the former Deputy Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2024 Edo State gubernatorial election, has dismissed reports suggesting he plans to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing them as false and mischievous.

Ogie, who ran alongside PDP’s flagbearer, Barrister Asue Ighodalo, in the election eventually won by Governor Monday Okpeholo of the APC, reacted to claims circulating on social media alleging his possible defection to his former party.

In a statement issued on his behalf by Blessing Agbo, the former Secretary to the State Government refuted the reports in their entirety and maintained his unwavering commitment to the PDP.

“We have been made aware of a misleading post currently circulating on social media, falsely claiming that our respected father and political leader, Barr. Osarodion Ogie, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC). This falsehood, shared by one ‘Ohio’, is not only deceitful but riddled with calculated lies and manipulation,” the statement read.

Agbo emphasized that Ogie remains a loyal PDP member and has not held any discussions with APC leaders, nor considered defecting.

“Let it be known, clearly and unequivocally, that Barr. Osarodion Ogie, the esteemed running mate to Asue Ighodalo remains a committed and loyal member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). At no point has he considered, initiated, or even entertained the idea of defecting to the APC. Any reports suggesting otherwise should be disregarded in their entirety,” it added.

The statement further alleged that the rumours were being circulated by individuals who, alongside INEC and the judiciary, were involved in denying the Edo electorate what it described as “the most visionary and competent team” in the 2024 gubernatorial election.

“We urge the public, supporters, and lovers of democracy to ignore these baseless rumors. Stand firm. Stay focused. The truth will always prevail and history will vindicate those who stood for it,” the statement concluded.