OGFZA Restates Call For 10-Year Tax Exemption For Oil Free Zone Operators

The Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA) has endorsed its calls for a 10- year exemption for operators in oil and gas free zones from the new tax law.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of OGFZA, Mr Bamanga Umar Jada, made the call recently in Onne, Rivers State, during a town hall meeting with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and OGFZA licensees. Jada said the proposed 10-year extension would provide operators with the necessary “adaptation space” to transition and comply with evolving tax requirements.

“Accordingly, OGFZA supports the call for a ten-year extension of existing tax incentives, coupled with a phased implementation to mitigate potential disruptions. Many of our licensees, including prominent foreign investors, formulate strategies spanning 10, 15 or even 25 years, based on prevailing incentives,” he said.

He added that granting the transitional period would reinforce the Renewed Hope Agenda and ensure policy consistency, which he described as a cornerstone for attracting sustained investment.

The OGFZA chief disclosed that Nigeria’s free zones had attracted over $24 billion in investments, underscoring their strategic importance to the nation’s economy. “Energy-oriented free zones have been pivotal in driving development in several countries, as seen in the Jebel Ali Free Zone in Dubai and the Sohar Free Zone in Oman.

These initiatives have attracted billions of dollars in investments, created massive employment opportunities and positioned their economies as global leaders,” Jada said.

“Similarly, OGFZA-regulated free zones in Nigeria have secured more than $24 billion in investments, host over 200 enterprises, and have generated hundreds of thousands of direct and indirect jobs.

This highlights the value of strong incentives and effective regulation in accelerating industrialisation,” he added. Jada commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his commitment to tax reforms and economic transformation, while also acknowledging the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, for her guidance and advocacy in support of the sector.