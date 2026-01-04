Ogenna Ekwubiri: Africa’s Prosperity Lies In Unlocking Women, Youths’ Abilities

Dr Ogenna Walter Ekwubiri is the founder of Motivating African Youths Initiative. She started her journey in the entrepreneurial world as a Beauty Queen. Winning Miss Tourism Nigeria 2016 and Queen of Aso Rock were the platforms she used as launch pads into other careers. Now, she is known and referred to as a Nigerian serial entrepreneur, whose passion and dynamism is second to none. Ogenna’s mantra is that success is legacy, not luxury. It’s about how many lives one elevates and how many doors wealth can open for others to succeed. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, the woman, who is deeply passionate about women’s economic empowerment and youth leadership shares how every opportunity she got was turned into golden opportunity that can better the lives of others.

It’s a brand new year. Any big expectations and resolutions?

It’s a new year, a new chapter, new opportunities to do better and so, there is always room for expectations. We hope and dream for greater plans, especially holding onto the one who holds the key to life, which is God to see us through. As for resolutions, I don’t do resolutions only in New Year. I always look inwards and always try to be a better version of myself every time.

What inspired you to transition from the beauty pageant world to becoming an entrepreneur?

The crown was never the destination; it was always a catalyst. The pageant world gave me a platform to dream, but entrepreneurship gave me the power to execute. I realized early that beauty fades, but impact and legacy endure.

I transitioned because I wanted to build institutions, not just win titles. I wanted to solve problems, from housing deficits to unemployment and gender disparity. Entrepreneurship became my tool for transformation.

How did your experience as a beauty queen prepare you for the business world?

Being a beauty queen taught me poise under pressure, strategic communication, and the power of presentation. But beyond that, it taught me the value of vision, discipline, and how to carry people along. You’re constantly representing something larger than yourself, that mindset is what I bring into boardrooms, negotiations, and social impact initiatives.

What skills or qualities do you think are transferable from being a beauty queen to being an entrepreneur?

Confidence and stage presence, pitching ideas and brands boldly. Public speaking, influence, building trust and galvanising support, resilience and discipline. Entrepreneurship demands grit; so does pageantry. Personal Branding. Both require you to master the art of storytelling and visibility.

What motivated you to venture into real estate, and what do you enjoy most about it?

Real estate is one of the most powerful tools for wealth creation, especially in Africa. I ventured into it because I saw an opportunity to empower others through ownership, not just shelter.

What I enjoy most is watching dreams become tangible whether it’s a young woman buying her first plot of land or a widow being gifted a home. It’s not just buildings. It’s dignity, it’s legacy, its life!

Can you share your approach to property development or investment?

I approach real estate with a people-first mindset. Every property must either solve a problem, improve a community, or empower the buyer. I invest in emerging districts, promote eco-conscious developments, and ensure transparent, ethical deals. My approach is rooted in accessibility, education, and long-term value creation especially for first-time investors.

How do you stay ahead of market trends and make informed investment decisions?

I combine data driven research, local intelligence, and pan-African foresight. I also belong to global real estate and investment networks that keep me updated. But most importantly, I listen to people their needs often indicate where the market is going. Staying ahead isn’t just about analytics; it’s about empathy and impact.

At what point did the fashion line come to mind and what’s your design philosophy?

As a beauty queen, fashion, beauty and skin care comes naturally to me. Fashion is how I tell my story bold, regal, and unapologetically African.

I launched Ogenna Walter Luxe to celebrate African femininity, elegance, and the strength of the modern woman. My design philosophy is “commanding presence with graceful ease.” Every piece should make you feel powerful from the boardroom to the ballroom.

Can you tell us what makes your designs different?

Process! From concept to production. It begins with inspiration sometimes a colour, a culture, or a cause. Then comes sketching, fabric sourcing (I prioritise African textiles), and storyboarding each collection. I work closely with my team to ensure ethical production and attention to detail. It’s an intentional process, always tied to a message or movement.

How do you balance creativity with commercial viability in your fashion brand?

Creativity without structure is chaos. I ensure my designs are wearable, marketable, and purposeful. I study my clientele, their lifestyles, aspirations, and preferences and infuse my creativity within those parameters. I also test small batches before scaling. It’s a dance between vision and value.

How do you manage your time and prioritise tasks across multiple business ventures?

I don’t just manage time, I master energy. I delegate intentionally, automate where possible, and structure my week around impact priorities, not just tasks. I also start my day in silence and intention. Clarity is my fuel. Each venture has a dedicated team, and I serve as the visionary and final decision-maker.

What strategies do you use to maintain a work- life balance?

I’ve learned that rest is not a luxury, it’s a leadership strategy. I schedule time for myself, my family, and my soul. I protect my peace and intentionally unplug. I also say “no” when necessary, knowing that saying no to good things makes room for the right things.

How do you leverage your experience in the beauty industry to benefit your other business ventures?

The beauty industry taught me to package value, narrate impact, and stay visible. Whether I’m launching a campaign or pitching to investors, I bring the same excellence in branding, storytelling, and presence. Perception matters but it must be rooted in real, consistent value.

How do you utilise your public profile and influence to promote your business ventures?

Authenticity is my superpower. I use my platforms to educate, inspire, and engage, not just to sell. People buy into people, not just products. I share the journey the ups, the pivots, the lessons. That transparency builds trust, and trust drives conversion.

Can you share your approach to building and maintaining a strong personal brand?

It’s about consistency, clarity, and credibility. I stay true to my values: excellence, empowerment, and empathy. I also continuously evolve while staying rooted in my core. A strong brand is not just seen, it’s felt. It must speak even when you’re silent.

What charitable causes are you most passionate about, and why?

I’m deeply passionate about women’s economic empowerment, youth leadership, and sustainable community development. Through MAY-I, we run programs for widows, mentorship for girls, and skills training for underserved communities. I do this because I’ve seen first-hand what access, opportunity, and hope can do for a person’s life.

Can you share some of your most memorable charity experiences?

Engaging the Youths in Malawi, feeding over 300 people in Makoko, Lagos, rebuilding classrooms for orphans in Kubwa, Abuja, seeing widows cry tears of joy when we supported them in Karu Abuja, scholarships, grants, the Central African Republic project. The list is endless these moments stay with me. They remind me that impact doesn’t have to be loud to be life-changing. Every act of kindness counts.

How do you think your platform as an ex-beauty queen, humanitarian and entrepreneur can be leveraged for social good?

I believe platforms are not pedestals; they are pulpits for purpose. I use mine to raise awareness, amplify underrepresented voices, and mobilise resources for urgent needs. I want every young girl watching me to know- Your dreams are valid.

Your voice resonates with charities initiatives. Can you tell us some of them?

Top on the list would be the World Women Leading Organization, where I serve as the Country President. Furthermore, apart from MAY-I, I collaborate with schools, orphanages, and women’s groups across Nigeria and beyond.

We’ve run free skills workshops, palliative distribution, and are currently building community-based economic hubs in underserved areas.

How do you use your influence to inspire and empower others, particularly young women?

I show up fully, authentically, and courageously. I mentor, I speak, I write, and I give platforms to those coming behind me. I want every young woman to know that she can be beautiful and brilliant, soft and strong, feminine and formidable.

What message do you hope to convey to your audience through your charity work and entrepreneurial endeavours?

That impact is the new luxury. That wealth means little if it doesn’t touch lives. That it’s possible to build empires and build people. And that the future belongs to those who serve.

How do you balance your charity work with your business responsibilities?

I integrate both into one mission-to create value that transforms lives. I structure my time, empower my teams, and treat philanthropy with the same intentionality I bring to business. They are not separate they are symbiotic.

How do you think philanthropy can be effectively integrated into business practices?

Through impact-driven models, CSR strategies, and conscious capitalism. Every business should ask: How does our success uplift others? When giving becomes part of your corporate DNA, you build loyalty, trust, and a better world.

What advice would you give to others who want to make a positive impact through Philanthropy or entrepreneurship?

Start where you are. Use what you have. And let love lead. You don’t need millions to make a difference – you need compassion, clarity, and consistency. Don’t wait to be perfect. Just start.

How do you stay motivated and inspired to continue making a difference?

Purpose is my fuel. My faith grounds me. My community reminds me. And every story of transformation – every girl who rises, every life that changes – keeps me going. The mission is bigger than me.

What role do you think entrepreneurs can play in driving social change?

We are the architects of the future. Entrepreneurs create systems, jobs, solutions, and culture. We must rise beyond profit and build with people and purpose in mind. That is how we build nations.

Can you share any particularly rewarding experiences or achievements?

Being honoured by the Global Entrepreneurship Festival with the social impact award 2024. Emerging as the youth advocate of the year 2022. Being named one of Africa’s 40 under 40 entrepreneurs twice, feeding hundreds during COVID-19, securing homes for women, and mentoring young leaders who now run their own initiatives. Those are my proudest wins.

What does success mean to you, and how do you measure it in your Philanthropic journey and business?

Success for me is legacy, not luxury. It’s about how many lives you elevate, how many doors you open, and whether your work will matter long after you’re gone. I measure it in transformation, impact, and authentic fulfillment.

What advice would you give to aspiring entrepreneurs, particularly those transitioning from a different field?

Don’t be afraid to reinvent yourself. Your past experiences are not a limitation, they’re your launch pad. Embrace the unknown, learn fast, and build with passion, precision, and purpose. Your background is not a barrier. It’s your unique blueprint.

How do you think your experience as a beauty queen has shaped your approach to business?

It taught me that every stage, whether a runway or a real estate pitch is an opportunity to serve, influence, and inspire. It shaped my confidence, resilience, and grace under pressure. Most importantly, it taught me to always walk in purpose, not performance.

Tell us a little about Dr Ogenna Walter after Winning Miss Tourism Nigeria…..

Absolutely! My name is Dr. Ogenna Walter Ekwubiri a serial entrepreneur, real estate broker, communications strategist, fashion entrepreneur, and the founder of the Motivating African Youths Initiative (MAY-I). I am also a proud Nigerian, a Pan- Africanist at heart, and Miss Tourism Nigeria 2016.

Everything I do is guided by my passion for purposeful living, youth empowerment, gender equity, and the belief that Africa’s prosperity lies in unlocking its human capital especially in our women and young people.