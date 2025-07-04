Ogene Debunks N1b Embezzlement Rumour

Afam Victor Ogene, member representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, has debunked claims that he and some of his colleagues misappropriated N1 billion allocated to their constituencies.

Speaking at a town hall meeting and presentation of his two-year scorecard held on Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Atani, Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State, Ogene described the allegation as a baseless rumour spread by malicious blackmailers seeking to tarnish his reputation.

He clarified that no lawmaker was given N1 billion in cash, as widely alleged on social media and within some Ogbaru communities.

Rather, legislators were requested to recommend projects worth N1 billion for inclusion in the 2025 federal budget. He added that through his efforts, he was able to recommend projects amounting to N2.3 billion, all of which have been approved but are yet to be implemented or funded by the executive arm of government.

Ogene, who serves as the Chairman of the House Committee on Renewable Energy, assured constituents that his representation is founded on objectivity, responsibility, and a genuine commitment to the development of Ogbaru.

He pledged to continue leading from the front, promoting peace, progress and human capital development in the constituency. According to him, while physical structures may not last forever, investing in people ensures long-term impact and sustainability.

In his scorecard, Ogene highlighted several constituency projects, including electrification, solar-powered streetlights, water supply initiatives, provision of security vehicles, science equipment for schools, construction of examination halls, youth and women empowerment, road infrastructure, and the establishment of a cottage hospital. He also noted that he has sponsored 19 bills and 12 motions in two years.

Over the past six months, the lawmaker facilitated the installation of streetlights in 27 communities and empowered over 250 constituents through training in areas such as solar technology, ICT, fishery, and clean cooking. Beneficiaries also received financial grants and tools to support their livelihoods. He further instituted scholarship programs and sponsored hundreds of students for WAEC, NECO, and JAMB examinations.

Former Anambra State Commissioner for Information, Chief Dr. Paul Nwosu, who attended the event, praised Ogene’s achievements and encouraged him to stay focused despite political attacks. He noted that such criticisms often come with holding public office. Commendations also came from the traditional ruler of Osamala, HRH Victor Awogu; the Chairman of the Presidents-General in Ogbaru LGA, Emma Obi; and the Divisional Police Officer, SP Andrew Gabriel. They all applauded Ogene for his effective representation and requested more investment in security and agriculture, which remains a vital part of Ogbaru’s identity.

During the meeting, residents raised concerns about the lack of benefits to host communities like Ogwuaniocha and Ogwuikpele from oil drilling activities, as well as the alleged encroachment of donated land by the Federal Polytechnic Oko, Atani campus. They also called for the creation of more political wards and polling units due to Ogbaru’s size and population.

In response, Ogene encouraged the affected communities to formalize their complaints through petitions to the House of Representatives, promising to facilitate their hearing and resolution. He added that discussions with INEC were ongoing and that the commission had agreed to expand political representation nationwide, with Ogbaru included in future plans.