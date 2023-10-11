Ogeere: Ebong announces date for premiere

Popular filmmaker, Ololade Tijani Ebong, has revealed that her movie, titled ‘Ogeere’, will be an unforgettable cinematic experience with its premiere scheduled to hold on Friday, December 22nd, 2023. She said ‘Ogeere’ is a captivating romantic drama that combines thrilling elements with entertainment, emotions and valuable lessons. The filmmaker emphasised its connection to Yoruba culture and values, calling it a folkloric journey that rekindles the essence of tradition. According to her, “Ogeere is not just a movie but, a conduit to educate and enlighten audiences, especially the younger generation, about the rich cultural heritage of the Yoruba people.” She added that Ogeere is a powerful and compelling storyline that embodies the qualities of an excellent movie, regardless of its language.

On the movie title, Ololade encouraged viewers to watch the film to fully grasp its significance within the context of the story, alluding to its cultural relevance, particularly for Yoruba speakers. She unveiled the star-studded cast of the movie to include Nollywood veterans and legends such as, Jide Kosoko, Kola Oyewo, Dele Odule, Yinka Quadri, Iya Awero, Clarion Chukwura, Olaiya Kayode (Aderopoko), Peju Ogunmola, and Peter Fatomilola. She also highlighted the inclusion of emerging talents, explaining her commitment to providing opportunities for fresh faces in the industry. Despite security challenges during filming, she praised the dedication of the casts and crew members, most especially the veteran actors who braved security concerns to contribute their expertise to the film, citing examples of Yinka and Kosoko’s unwavering commitment.

"With these elements, Ogeere promises to be a cinematic masterpiece that will leave a lasting impact on its viewers. "Ogeere is undoubtedly a film to watch out for, blending tradition and contemporary storytelling to create a cinematic gem that celebrates culture and entertainment. This highly anticipated movie just won an award at the Worldfest Houston Film Festival 2023 and it also got nomination at the AMVCA 2023," she said.